Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Milner: Corvette C8.R is “the best I’ve ever had at Le Mans” Next / Remembering Lamborghini's ill-fated last stint at Le Mans
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Alpine gets power reduction in late Le Mans BoP change

Alpine's grandfathered LMP1 car has received a fresh Balance of Performance hit ahead of this weekend’s Le Mans 24 Hours. 

Gary Watkins
By:
Alpine gets power reduction in late Le Mans BoP change
Listen to this article

The Gibson V8 engine that powers the Alpine A480 has been given a 10kW or 13bhp power reduction for the double-points round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, which starts on Saturday, meaning it now produces 417kW (559bhp).

Neither the Toyota GR010 Hybrid nor the Glickenhaus 007 LMH are affected by the latest changes.

It follows a previous adjustment for the Alpine ahead of free practice and the Hyperpole qualifying session on Thursday, when the Alpine was given a 7kW (9bhp) break after the A480 proved off the pace in last weekend’s official test day and then Wednesday’s sessions.

The maximum power for the Oreca-built car, which started life as the Rebellion R-13, now stands at 3kW less than the 420kW (563bhp) it had prior to Thursday's changes.

Alpine complained of a lack of straightline speed which left it approximately 10km/h down on the Toyota and Glickenhaus Le Mans Hypercars through the speed traps on the Mulsanne Straight.

Alpine improved by nearly five seconds between Wednesday and Thursday, as Nicolas Lapierre qualified in third position behind the two Toyota GR010 Hybrids in the Hyperpole session on Thursday evening with a lap of 3m24.850s. 

That compared with the car’s previous best of the week of 3m29.259s set in FP3 by Matthieu Vaxiviere.

The increase in power for the Alpine between the two days of practice and qualifying had brought it close to the level at which it won the Sebring 1000 Miles WEC round in July. 

Lapierre denied accusations of sandbagging after qualifying, claiming that the increase in engine power was only responsible for a small part of the time gained by the Alpine.

“Our estimation is that 7kW is worth five or seven tenths,” he told Motorsport.com. “It is more down to us: we didn’t do any qually simulations in practice and we were really focussing on preparing for the race. 

“The car was really working in the conditions [during qualifying] and I had a beautiful lap - I had a slipstream from an LMP2 car as well.

“We really had a good qualifying, while it was much more messy for the others with track limits [penalties].” 

The energy allowed to Alpine between pitstops, which is used to equate the stint lengths of the car, has decreased in line with the power reduction.

shares
comments
Milner: Corvette C8.R is “the best I’ve ever had at Le Mans”
Previous article

Milner: Corvette C8.R is “the best I’ve ever had at Le Mans”
Next article

Remembering Lamborghini's ill-fated last stint at Le Mans

Remembering Lamborghini's ill-fated last stint at Le Mans
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
JOTA to field customer Porsche LMDh in 2023 WEC season
WEC

JOTA to field customer Porsche LMDh in 2023 WEC season

Lotterer to depart Porsche Formula E squad for LMDh seat
Formula E

Lotterer to depart Porsche Formula E squad for LMDh seat

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

Signatech More from
Signatech
Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in
WEC

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in

Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win

How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge kept Toyota clear Algarve Prime
WEC

How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge kept Toyota clear

Latest news

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1

SRO boss Ratel voices support for WEC's GT3 Premium plan
WEC WEC

SRO boss Ratel voices support for WEC's GT3 Premium plan

Corvette aims to bounce back at The Glen after Le Mans disaster
IMSA IMSA

Corvette aims to bounce back at The Glen after Le Mans disaster

Westbrook sure Glickenhaus can still fight for 2023 Le Mans win
WEC WEC

Westbrook sure Glickenhaus can still fight for 2023 Le Mans win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

As the GT class faces a time of transition, it’s a good time to recall the greatest hits of the GTE Pro years that pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels.

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Prime

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022 Prime

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Toyota is the clear favourite for its fifth Le Mans 24 Hours success in a row, but not as much as it was in 2021. Although its opposition is unchanged, the credentials of Glickenhaus and Alpine have now been proven, while Balance of Performance tweaks have also served to level the playing field. Here's what we can expect at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 90th edition of the endurance classic.

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.