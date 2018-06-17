Watch: Video evidence that proved Alonso didn’t reverse in pits

One of the major talking points from this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours was the debate over if the race-winning #8 Toyota should have been penalised for a pitstop infringement.

Footage from the television world feed suggested Fernando Alonso might have reversed in the pitlane when he took over from Sebastien Buemi, to get around a car that was parked in front of him in the pits.

This sparked concerns the Toyota that went on to win the race should have faced a punishment, as there are rules preventing reversing in the pits.

However, the rules that state such an incident should result in the car being excluded from the race specifically apply to using reverse gear if a car breaks down in the pits or overshoots its box – which Buemi did not.

In addition, exclusive footage captured by Motorsport.tv of the pitstop clearly shows Alonso did not reverse as he was pushed back by mechanics – which is allowed – before he rejoined the race.