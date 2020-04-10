More practice time on revised Le Mans 24 Hours schedule

The Automobile Club de l'Ouest made the decision to postpone the 88th running of the French classic from its usual June slot to September 19-20 amid the global coronavirus pandemic, and later announced that the test day would not take place for the first time since 2010.

Now a full schedule for race week has been revealed featuring extra track time to make up for the test day being axed.

There will be eight hours of action on Wednesday across two practice sessions, a five-hour FP1 and a three-hour FP2, up from the originally-planned five-and-a-half hours. Rookies will be required to complete 10 laps across both sessions.

That will be followed by a 45-minute qualifying session, which will determine which cars make it through to the following day's Hyperpole shootout.

Hyperpole will take place an hour earlier than previously planned because of the shorter daylight hours in the autumn, at 8pm local time instead of 9pm. As such, third practice has been cut to one hour, but the post-Hyperpole FP4 has been extended to three hours.

That will be the last track action until the warm-up session on the morning of the race, which will now begin at 2.30pm instead of 4pm.

Drivers will also be required to complete eight night laps across Wednesday and Thursday's running, up from five previously.

Revised Le Mans race week schedule:

Wednesday 16 September

13:00-18:00 – First free practice session

20:00-23:00 – Second free practice session

23:15-00:00 – Qualifying

Thursday 17 September

17:00-18:00 – Third free practice session

20:00-20:30 – 'Hyperpole'

21:00-00:00 – Fourth and final free practice session

Saturday 19 September

08:15-08:30 – Warm-Up

14:30 – Start of the 88th 24 Hours of Le Mans

