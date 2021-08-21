Le Mans 24 Hours Live Commentary and Updates
10:40 LMP2: Meanwhile, Da Costa has now cleared the #709 Glickenhaus! That's a big scalp, and the #708 car will be next up. The Portuguese is over a second-a-lap faster.
10:39 LMP2: De Vries dives down the outside of Kubica to claim third in class, with Kubica giving him enough space to let the #26 car get past. Nice move.
10:38 GTE Pro: It's a AF Corse 1-2 now. James Calado to P2 as Laurens Vanthoor takes P3 in the #79 WeatherTech racing Porsche. Corvettes down to fourth and fifth.
10:37 LMP2: You know what, actually? Da Costa in the #38 Jota car is super close to the Glickenhauses. He's also a second a lap quicker than the LMH duo.
10:35 GTE Pro: Lead change! #52 AF Corse to the front as Molina passes Garcia in the #63 Corvette C8.R.
10:35 LMH: Lapierre's got up to P8 overall now, and should be able to clear the rest of the LMP2 field in short order given his pace. Da Costa's a little bit further up the road, however.
10:33 GTE Pro: #63 Corvette (Antonio Garcia) now leads. Miguel Molina in the #52 AF Corse has jumped to P2 with Ferrari team-mate James Calado third in the #51 AF Corse. Early leader, Milner in the #64 Corvette has dropped to fifth.
10:33 LMH: The #708 Glickenhaus has a 10-second penalty for causing the first-lap collision with Buemi.
10:32 LMP2: Da Costa is well ahead of his class rivals in the #38 Jota, 11.5s clear of Stevens in the #65 Panis Racing ORECA. Kubica is third in the #41 WRT car, with de Vries in the #26 G-Drive close for company.
10:31 LMH: Conway is legging it at the front, with a 4m02.779s his most recent lap. He's now 32s clear of the Glickenhaus pair.
10:30 GTE Am: Lead change. Cetilar Racing leads the class. Antonio Fuoco has put the Ferrari 488 GTE Evo on top after passing #88 Dempsey Proton Porsche (Andlauer).
10:29 LMH: Lapierre is also seeking to make up ground after his spin earlier, and has hurled the #36 Alpine up to P11 for now.
10:28 Seems to be starting to calm down now after that mad incident-packed start.
10:28 LMH: Buemi is charging through the GTE order now, looking to atone for a miserable start to the race for the #8 squad.
10:26 LMP2: The #20 High Class is in the wars AGAIN, having a spin. It'd currently be Bottom Class if the #48 IDEC car wasn't also having a mare.
10:25 LMH: Conway in the #7 Toyota is now 20s clear of the #708 Glickenhaus.
10:24 LMP2: A small skirmish between the #20 High Class of Andersen and the #39 SO24 Graff car of Arnold Robin, with Andersen managing to get away from the French driver.
10:24 GTE Pro - The reason the Hub Auto Porsche is down the order is due to a spin at the Dunlop Chicane on the opening lap. There was contact from Ligier LMP2.
10:23 GTE Pro: The pole-sitting Hub Auto Porsche 911 RSR has dropped to eighth in class. Maxime Martin in the hot seat currently.
10:23 LMH: That's the #36 Alpine! He's had a spin at the Indianapolis corner, and Lapierre goes around. He's dropped deep into the LMP2 pack now.
