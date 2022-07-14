The WSK Euro Series reaches level 260 for the opener in Lonato

Listen to this article

Just before the deadline for filing entries, about 260 drivers make up the provisional entry list of the first of the two WSK Euro Series rounds that will take place next July 13-17 at the South Garda Karting Circuit in Lonato (Brescia). The entitled categories are MINI, OKJ, OK and KZ2 and will see the presence of the main constructors, most credited teams and the protagonists of the season.

The tyres’ allocation follows: MINI Vega - OK Junior Vega - OK Vega Prime - KZ2 LeCont Prime.

The second round of the WSK Euro Series will take place on July 27-31 at the International Circuit Napoli of Sarno with the following tyres’ allocations: MINI Vega - OK Junior Vega - OK MG Prime - KZ2 LeCont Prime.

THE WSK EURO SERIES’ CALENDAR

1st Rd – 17/07/2022 LONATO - MINI-OKJ-OK-KZ2

2nd Rd – 31/07/2022 SARNO - MINI-OKJ-OK-KZ2

About WSK Karting

WSK Promotion established the international karting series back in 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved ever-increasing participation levels, becoming the most prestigious showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall driver participants.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the whole WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these past 16 years.

And above all through the trust placed in them by the staff, federations, manufacturers, teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in karting and international motorsport.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series proudly represents the starting point of current motorsport champions; in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid has been made up of drivers that grew up in WSK events.

Karting promoted by WSK goes beyond the track and behind the scenes. Through its videos, WSK Promotion takes fans backstage at each race and lets them in on the activity in the paddock, to fully relive all the excitement of every racing weekend.

Since its inception WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series for the fans and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason it has all the technical infrastructure needed to be able to autonomously and remotely manage every live event.

The team of experts at WSK is made up of real communication professionals: directors, camera operators, sound recordists and many others who use all the latest-generation technological equipment to broadcast the most spectacular racing action from the track. Always accompanied by English commentary.

In an era where communications travel quickly and at an incessant pace, WSK Promotion is quick not only on track but also on the internet. At wskarting.it visitors can stay up-to-date on all the latest news of each series. This is a real content hub containing all the available information.