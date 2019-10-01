Kart
Kart
R
Kart
Sodi World Series: ICAR Round 8
17 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Kart / Breaking news

Vettel makes shifter kart debut in Tony Kart test

shares
comments
Slider
List

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart
1/10

Photo by: Uncredited

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart
2/10

Photo by: Uncredited

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart
3/10

Photo by: Uncredited

Sebastian Vettel helmet

Sebastian Vettel helmet
4/10

Photo by: Uncredited

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart
5/10

Photo by: Uncredited

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart
6/10

Photo by: Uncredited

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart
7/10

Photo by: Uncredited

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart
8/10

Photo by: Uncredited

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart
9/10

Photo by: Uncredited

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart
10/10

Photo by: Uncredited

By:
Oct 1, 2019, 7:05 PM

Ferrari Formula 1 star Sebastian Vettel got over his Russian Grand Prix disappointment by enjoying a day karting with renowned manufacturer and race team Tony Kart at Lonato in Italy on Monday.

Vettel, who exited Sunday’s F1 race with a hybrid failure on his Ferrari SF90, flew from Russia to Italy for a day with the famous kart team that has run a number of star names in their early years – including Vettel himself in 2001.

“Sunday was bad, and although there was a high chance I could do better, I was coming here anyway,” Vettel told TKART Magazine. “It’s a shame I can only make it so rarely, I’d like to make it more often. It’s a lot of fun.

“I like to do karting, I’d like to do more, but I don’t have time with all the [F1] races. Maybe I need to be better organized!”

Read Also:

During the day Vettel drove a superkart for the first time, and said he enjoyed the new challenge of driving a kart with gears.

“It was the first time for me doing shifters,” he said. “You need to drive it a bit different, and obviously with the gears it’s a bit more like driving the cars. I enjoyed it a lot.”

For the full interview, check out TKART Magazine’s video…

 
Next article
Kremers takes FIA Karting World Championship title

Previous article

Kremers takes FIA Karting World Championship title
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , Kart
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Tony Kart
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato

FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato

21 Sep - 22 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Saturday Sat 21 Sep
23:00
08:00
Sunday Sun 22 Sep
23:00
08:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: Recent Ferrari engine gains "an outlier"

3h
2
Formula 1

Jos Verstappen urging changes to avoid another "lost year"

3
MotoGP

Pedrosa "so much better" than KTM expected

4
Formula 1

The bizarre mystery over Jean Alesi’s Williams F1 deal

45m
5
Kart

Vettel makes shifter kart debut in Tony Kart test

1h

Latest videos

FIA Karting European OK/Junior World Championship - Alahärmä - Sunday 07:36:14
Kart

FIA Karting European OK/Junior World Championship - Alahärmä - Sunday

FIA Karting European OK/Junior World Championship - Alahärmä - Saturday 08:17:03
Kart

FIA Karting European OK/Junior World Championship - Alahärmä - Saturday

FIA Karting European KZ/KZ2/Academy Championship - Lonato: Sunday 07:42:33
Kart

FIA Karting European KZ/KZ2/Academy Championship - Lonato: Sunday

FIA Karting European KZ/KZ2/Academy Championship - Lonato: Saturday 09:26:53
Kart

FIA Karting European KZ/KZ2/Academy Championship - Lonato: Saturday

Onboard with Tuukka Taponen 03:24
Kart

Onboard with Tuukka Taponen

Latest news

Vettel makes shifter kart debut in Tony Kart test
Kart

Vettel makes shifter kart debut in Tony Kart test

Kremers takes FIA Karting World Championship title
Kart

Kremers takes FIA Karting World Championship title

Promoted: 2019 FIA Karting World Championship KZ class preview
Kart

Promoted: 2019 FIA Karting World Championship KZ class preview

Travisanutto becomes two-time karting world champion
Kart

Travisanutto becomes two-time karting world champion

Promoted: 2019 FIA Karting World Championship preview
Kart

Promoted: 2019 FIA Karting World Championship preview

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.