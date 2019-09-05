Promoted: 2019 FIA Karting World Championship preview

The circuit of Alahärmä is unique in being at the heart of an amusement park, also including a large indoor track, all forming an unusual and celebratory setting for an outstanding karting competition. Hilly and very rolling, the 1200-metre-long circuit is composed of several series of fast curves, banking and a bridge, all generating rhythmic races, to the delight of spectators comfortably seated in the two large permanent stands.

Finland is known for the exceptional proportion of champions in all the motorsport disciplines. Its Drivers are stalwarts of European Karting Competition. This year their participation was even more significant in preparation for the World Championship which will take place on their native soil, 17 years after the last Finnish World Championship in 2002.

The Finnish delegation will be by far the largest of the 2019 event with nearly 50 representatives entered across the two categories. Although the hierarchy resulting from the European Championship gives a good overview of the talent involved, the additional motivation of the National Drivers determined to shine at home must be taken into account.

A single event like the World Championship - OK and Junior is accompanied by sporting intensity that can cause incredible surprises.

Travisanutto the man to beat in OK

Defending FIA Karting World Champion – OK Lorenzo Travisanutto (ITA) confirmed his great form by winning the 2019 FIA ​​Karting European Championship - OK at the last Le Mans Competition (FRA). However, several young drivers proved to be very competitive, starting with Gabriele Mini' (ITA) who managed to beat Dexter Patterson (GBR).

Taylor Barnard (GBR), Dilano Vant'hoff (NLD) and Dino Beganovic (SWE) also performed well, while Finland's Juho Valtanen and Nikolas Pirttilahti finished in the top 10. The list of drivers with the ability to play leading roles at Alahärmä goes well beyond these few names and the competition looks very open.

Junior: a great challenge for Amand

Recently crowned FIA Karting European Champion - Junior, Marcus Amand (FRA) has, in addition to a strong rating among the many Drivers capable of winning, dual Finnish-French nationality and wears the colours of Finland on his helmet. Strong competitors abound and the outcome of this World Championship promises to be particularly open.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli (ITA) and Thomas Ten Brinke (NLD) mounted the European podium in front of the excellent Tuukka Taponen (FIN), winner of the first round in France. Nikita Bedrin (RUS), Jamie Day (ARE), Alexander Dunne (IRL), Ugo Ugochukwu (USA), James Wharton (AUS) and Kajus Siksnelis (LTU) are both fast and consistent at the forefront, but there is a long list of serious contenders for victory.

Provisional Timetable

Friday 6th September

8:00 am - 4:35 pm: Free Practice

4:45 pm - 6:40 pm: Qualifying Practice

Saturday 7th September

8:00 am - 9:40 am: Warm-up

9:45 am - 6:20pm: Qualifying Heats

Sunday, 8th September

8:00 am - 9:40 am: Warm-up

9:45 am - 13:40 pm: Qualifying Heats

3:05 pm - 5:00 pm: Finals

The Competition will be available on the official FIA Karting Championship app for iOS and Android mobile devices and at www.cikfia.com.