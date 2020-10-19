Tickets Subscribe
Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Network supports FIA Girls on Track - Rising Stars

Motorsport Network is proud to support the FIA Girls on Track - Rising Stars initiative that will see one young female racer become part of the Ferrari Driver Academy with the chance to race in FIA Formula 4 as Ferrari’s first female driver.

A talent detection programme from 145 countries resolved down to an initial long list of 20 drivers who took part in the first week of evaluations at the Winfield School, Le Castellet. This winnowed them down further to eight 14-16 year olds. Two are from Brazil and one each from UK, Holland, Switzerland, Japan, France and one who is Dutch/Belgian.

A second camp at Le Castellet from 2-4 November will reduce the group again down to four that will take part in the final shoot out at Ferrari’s Driver Academy in Maranello later in November. The winner will join the Academy and could compete for Ferrari in 2021 in FIA Formula 4.

The challenge is part of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission’s ongoing programme to encourage female participation and diversity in motorsport. The programme is overseen by rally legend Michele Mouton, still, the only woman to win world championship rallies. 

Motorsport Network President James Allen said: “This year has seen our sport take a significant step forward in terms of the #PurposeDriven movement, looking to encourage diversity, sustainability, and accessibility. The Girls on Track programme is at the forefront of looking to encourage female participation in the sport at the grassroots level and we are proud to support the Rising Stars challenge, with its own dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv and other content initiatives around the programme to help spread the message.”

Author James Allen

