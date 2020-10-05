Kart
Kart / Breaking news

Kart driver Corberi vows to never race again after brawl

By:

Italian karter Luca Corberi, who caused outrage after throwing a bumper at a rival on Sunday before starting a fight, has apologised and vowed never to race again.

Corberi is the subject of an official FIA investigation after he was seen throwing a bumper at Paolo Ippolito, who he had been involved in a collision with the lap before, during the FIA world karting championships at Lonato in Italy on Sunday.

The pair also clashed in parc ferme after the race, with other individuals also getting involved in the brawl.

FIA karting commission president Felipe Massa described the behaviour of the people involved as "unacceptable" and said that they will face "consequences" for what they did.

Writing on Facebook on Monday, a deeply upset Corberi said sorry for what he had done – and revealed that he had decided to never race in motorsport competition again.

"I'd like to apologise to the motorsport community for what I've done," he said. "There are no excuses to explain why I've done such a disgraceful act. This has been something I've never done in my 15 years of career, and I really hope it won't be seen by anybody else in the future.

"After the race, once I've been called by the sporting judges, I've asked them to take my licence away because I was fully conscious about my irreparable mistakes, but as they showed me, they don't have the power for doing it, it's written in the international rules, so please, don't be against them, they were just doing their work in the best way they could.

"For this reason I've decided to don't take part to any other motorsport competition for the rest of my life, that's not a self justice, it's simply the right thing to do."

Corberi, who was later disqualified from the event, described yesterday as the worst day of his life, and said it will be something that he never forgets.

"My family has been in karting since 1985, we've seen it grow, we've seen the best and the worst part of it," he added. "This episode will be remember as one of the worst in our sport and that's something I'll never forget.

"I'm not asking any indulgence, because I don't deserve it. I will totally agree with the punishments required.

"I'm writing today to say sorry even if it's not enough, because after all the bad things that happened during this event, the worst ever has been done by me, a guy who loves this sport and after the worst day of his life will still remember his good racing memories."

FIA launches investigation into "unacceptable" karting incident

Previous article

FIA launches investigation into "unacceptable" karting incident
About this article

Series Kart
Drivers Luca Corberi
Author Jonathan Noble

