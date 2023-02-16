Live: Watch the second round of WSK Super Masters Series

Listen to this article

Maglie (ITA), 11.02.2023: After the opening in Lonato on February 5th, the WSK Super Master Series is gearing up to debut on the Franciacorta track for the second round of the season. WSK Promotion arrives for the first time in its history on the new circuit near Brescia and the event is immediately greeted with a significant number of drivers after the success of 334 verified drivers in the first round in Lonato. In Franciacorta, 360 drivers are expected in the classic categories MINI, OKJ, OK, and KZ2. Big numbers again are expected in WSK Super Master Series for another rich weekend, with the most prestigious teams and many protagonists eager to confirm their leadership just conquered in Lonato but also with many rivals ready to battle to get to the top at the Franciacorta Karting Track.

KZ2 – Bertuca is in the lead.

In the first KZ2 round in Lonato, the young Cristian Bertuca (BirelArt Racing/BirelART-TM-Vega) took the lead with 69 points, the brilliant winner of the final is followed by the very capable French driver Emilien Denner (Sodikart/Sodi-TM) with 48 points and Bertuca's teammate, the Romanian Daniel Vasile, fourth at the finish and author of the pole position, with 37 points. Among the stars of Lonato, another BirelArt driver, Alessio Piccini, is fourth in the championship with 36 points, and German David Trefilov (Maranello SRP/Maranello-TM) was on the third step of the podium and is fifth in the championship with 34 points.

The KZ2 classification after the first round:

Cristian Bertuca (ITA) points 69

Emilien Denner (FRA) points 48

Daniel Vasile (ROU) points 37

Alessio Piccini (ITA) points 36

David Trefilov (DEU) points 34

OK – Egozi is leading the pack.

In OK, the American Luis James Egozi took the lead in the championship (Tony Kart Racing Team/Tony Kart-Vortex-LeCont) with 86 points thanks to his success in the Prefinal and in the Final. He clinched the lead in the final moments of the race, when he managed to overtake the Polish driver Gustav Wisnieswki (Forza Racing/Exprit-TM), who is second in the championship with 69 points. Third in the standings with 32 points is the Brazilian Gabriel Gomez (CRG Racing Team/CRG-Iame), who is ahead of the third-placed finisher in Lonato, the French Jimmy Helias (Ward Racing/Tony Kart-Vortex) with 31 points. Several drivers are immediately called to recover points due to unlucky moments that happened in the Final after a good start in the heats and in the practices.

The OK classification after the first round:

Luis James Egozi (USA) points 86

Gustav Wisnieswki (POL) points 69

Gabriel Gomez (BRA) points 32

Jimmy Helias (FRA) points 31

Tomass Stolcermanis (LVA) points 30

OKJ – Lehtimaki in the lead taking the full haul in qualifying.

In OK-Junior, the Finnish driver Sebastian Lehtimaki (Koski Motorsport/Tony Kart-Vortex-Vega) is leading with 70 points. He came second at the finish line in Lonato but scored full points in the qualifying and Prefinal. He is followed by the Turkish driver Hasan Aksoy Alp (Tony Kart Racing Team/Tony Kart-Vortex) with 56 points, who surprisingly won the final. The Italian driver Filippo Sala (Sodikart/Sodi-TM) is in third place in the championship with 44 points thanks to his victory in the Prefinal and the seventh place in the Final. The Spanish driver Christian Costoya (Parolin Motorsport/Parolin-TM) is following with 32 points, and the Colombian Salim Hanna Hernandez (Ricky Flynn/LN Kart-Vortex) is fifth with 28 points, as he came third in Lonato.

The OKJ classification after the first round:

Sebastian Lehtimaki (FIN) points 70

Alp Hasan Aksoy (TUR) points 56

Filippo Sala (ITA) points 44

Christian Costoya (ESP) points 32

Salim Hanna Hernandez (COL) points 28

MINI Gr.3 – Zulfikari wins the first Final and takes the lead.

In the usual battle for victory in the MINI Gr.3, the Turkish racer Iskender Zulfikari (BabyRace/Parolin- Iame-Vega) won the Final in the final moments. He therefore now leads the championship with 89 points, while his main rival, the Dutch driver Dean Hoogendoorn (Kidix/Alonso-Iame), had to settle for fourth place after a chaotic race and is second in the championship with 55 points. The Romanian Bogdan Cosma Cristofor (Team Driver/KR-Iame) took second place at the Lonato finish line and is third in the championship with 44 points, ahead of the other two Team Driver racers, Ilia Berezin and the Spanish Bosco Arias Chavarri, both with 33 points. Vladimir Ivannikov (Gamoto/EKS-TM) was third on the podium and is sixth with 27 points.

The MINI Gr.3 classification after the first round:

Iskender Zulfikari (TUR) points 89

Dean Hoogendoorn (NLD) points 55

Bogdan Cosma Cristofor (ROU) points 44

Ilia Berezkin points 33

Bosco Aria Chavarri (ESP) points 33

MINI Gr.3 Under 10 – Venant leads as he pipped Legenkyi.

In the MINI Gr.3 Under 10, the Belgian Antoine Venant (Kidix/KR-Iame-Vega) won the Lonato final and took the first place in the championship with 78 points, followed by the Ukrainian Oleksandr Legenkyi (UKR) (Team Driver/KR-Iame) with 69 points, who won the Prefinal and confirmed his speed in the Final taking the second place. The Swiss Albert Tamm (BabyRace/Parolin-Iame) is third in the championship with 35 points. He won a Prefinal but only finished 11th in the Final. The Italian David Moscardi (AV Racing/Parolin-TM) took third place in Lonato, which put him in fourth place in the championship with 32 points, equal on points with the Slovak Alex Molota (Firelly/EKS-TM).

The MINI Gr.3 Under 10 classification after the first round:

Antoine Venant (BEL) points 78

Oleksandr Legenkyi (UKR) points 69

Albert Tamm (CHE) points 35

David Moscardi (ITA) points 32

Alex Molota (SVK) points 32

The program of the WSK Super Master Series, Round 2, Franciacorta Karting Track:

Wednesday, February 15 and Thursday, 16: free practice.

Friday, February 17: qualifying practice from 10:20, qualifying heats from 12:30. Saturday, February 18: qualifying heats from 9:40.

Sunday, February 19: Prefinals from 10:10, Final OKJ at 13:50, Final MINI U10 at 14:20, Final MINI Gr.3 at 14:50, Final KZ2 at 15:20, Final OK at 15:50.

Prefinals and Finals will be available through the Live Streaming feeds from www.wskarting.it/index.asp, https://motorsport.tv/, https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION

LINK: Entry List

The next rounds of the WSK Super Master Series:

2nd Rd – 19/02/2023 FRANCIACORTA / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2

3rd Rd – 05/03/2023 SARNO / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2

4th Rd – 30/04/2023 CREMONA / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2

Schedule on Sunday

PREFINAL TIME CATEGORY NOTES ACTIVITY PLACE 10.10 OKJ PREFINAL A



PREFINAL

Track 10.30 OKJ PREFINAL B 10.50 MINI U10 PREFINAL A 11.05 MINI U10 PREFINAL B 11.20 MINI GR3 PREFINAL A 11.35 MINI GR3 PREFINAL B 11.55 KZ2 PREFINAL A 12.15 KZ2 PREFINAL B 12.35 OK PREFINAL A 12.55 OK PREFINAL B

OKJ FINAL



OKJ FINAL 13.50 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 13.52 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 13.55 STARTING 14.15 PRIZES GIVING



MINI U10 FINAL



MINI U10 FINAL 14.20 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 14.22 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 14.25 STARTING 14.45 PRIZES GIVING



MINI GR3 FINAL



MINI GR3 FINAL 14.50 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 14.52 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 14.55 STARTING 15.15 PRIZES GIVING



KZ2 FINAL



KZ2 FINAL 15.20 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 15.22 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 15.25 STARTING 15.45 PRIZES GIVING

OK FINAL



OK FINAL 15.50 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 15.52 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 15.55 STARTING 16.15 PRIZES GIVING

