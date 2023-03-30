Live: Watch the second round of WSK Open Series at Cremato

Listen to this article

On track are the categories MINI, KZ2, X30 Junior and X30 Senior. Qualifying practice, will be on Friday, April 31st, qualifying heats will be on Saturday April 1st while the final stages will be on Sunday, April 2nd with Live Streaming.

San Martino del Lago, Cremona (ITA), 30.03.2023: Everything is ready at Cremona Circuit for the start of the second round of the WSK Open Series, in the new circuit that will host this round after the opening race held in Lonato. The MINI, KZ2, X30 Junior and X30 Senior categories will be racing on a modern and recently built circuit, where the WSK circus is appearing for the first time, and where the drivers are ready to seize an important opportunity to climb up the championship rankings ahead of the final rush on April 16th in Castelletto and June 25th in Sarno.

The classification leaders after the opener in Lonato.

After the first round in Lonato, the Dutchman Senna Van Walstijn (#1 Sodikart/Sodi-TM-LeCont) is leading the KZ2 class, while the Dutchman Dean Hoogendoorn (#501 Kidix/KR-Iame-Vega) is in the lead of MINI Gr.3. In the MINI Gr.3 Under 10, the Belgian Antoine Venant (#572 Kidix/KR-Iame-Vega) is currently in first place, while in the X30 Junior category, the Dutchman Rocco Coronel (#704 VictoryLane/Red Speed-Iame-MG) is heading the standings. In the X30 Senior class, Danny Carenini (#801 Energy Corse/Energy-Iame-MG) is currently in the lead.

The program of the WSK Open Series, Round 2, Cremona Circuit:

After the first two days of free practice, the program will begin on Friday, March 31st with the qualifying sessions. Following this, qualifying heats will be on Saturday, April 1st, while the final phase isscheduled to be broadcast live on TV via streaming starting from 11:10 on Sunday, April 2nd, for with Prefinals and Finals at 1:50.

Friday, March 31: free practice from 8:45; qualifying practice from 16:40.

Saturday, April 1: warm up from 8:45; qualifying heats from 10:50.

Sunday, April 2: warm up from 8:40; Live Streaming from 11:10 Prefinals and Finals from 13:50

(13:50 MINI U10, 14:20 MINI GR.3, 14:50 KZ2, 15:20 X30 Junior, 15:50 X30 Senior).

The Live Streaming.

The event will be broadcast live through online streaming on Sunday, April 2nd for the final phase,

including the semifinals and finals of all categories, which can be followed on the following websites:

www.wskarting.it/index.asp, https://motorsport.tv/,

https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION.

The next rounds of the WSK Open Series 2023:

2nd Rd – 02/04/2023 CREMONA / MINI - X30J - X30S - KZ2

3rd Rd – 16/04/2023 CASTELLETTO / MINI - X30J - X30S

4th Rd – 25/06/2023 SARNO / MINI - OKN - OKNJ - KZ2

Timetable 2 April 2023 WSK OPEN SERIES CREMONA CIRCUIT (I)

Sunday

PREFINAL TIME CATEGORY NOTES ACTIVITY PLACE 11.10 MINI U10 PREFINAL



PREFINAL

Track 11.30 MINI GR3 PREFINAL A 11.50 MINI GR3 PREFINAL B 12.10 KZ2 PREFINAL 12.30 X30Junior PREFINAL 12.50 X30Senior PREFINAL

MINI U10 FINAL



MINI U10 FINAL 13.50 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 13.52 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 13.55 STARTING 14.15 PRIZES GIVING

MINI GR3 FINAL



MINI GR3 FINAL 14.20 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 14.22 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 14.25 STARTING 14.45 PRIZES GIVING

KZ2 FINAL



KZ2 FINAL 14.50 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 14.52 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 14.55 STARTING 15.15 PRIZES GIVING





X30Junior FINAL



X30J FINAL 15.20 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 15.22 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 15.25 STARTING 15.45 PRIZES GIVING

X30Senior FINAL



X30S FINAL 15.50 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 15.52 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 15.55 STARTING 16.15 PRIZES GIVING

About WSK Karting

WSK Promotion established the international karting series back in 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved ever-increasing participation levels, becoming the most prestigious showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall driver participants.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the whole WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these past 16 years.

And above all through the trust placed in them by the staff, federations, manufacturers, teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in karting and international motorsport.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series proudly represents the starting point of current motorsport champions; in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid has been made up of drivers that grew up in WSK events.

Karting promoted by WSK goes beyond the track and behind the scenes. Through its videos, WSK Promotion takes fans backstage at each race and lets them in on the activity in the paddock, to fully relive all the excitement of every racing weekend.

Since its inception WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series for the fans and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason it has all the technical infrastructure needed to be able to autonomously and remotely manage every live event.

The team of experts at WSK is made up of real communication professionals: directors, camera operators, sound recordists and many others who use all the latest-generation technological equipment to broadcast the most spectacular racing action from the track. Always accompanied by English commentary.

In an era where communications travel quickly and at an incessant pace, WSK Promotion is quick not only on track but also on the internet. At wskarting.it visitors can stay up-to-date on all the latest news of each series. This is a real content hub containing all the available information.