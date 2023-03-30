Live: Watch the second round of WSK Open Series at Cremato
The second round of the WSK Open Series is about to get underway at the Cremona Circuit.
On track are the categories MINI, KZ2, X30 Junior and X30 Senior. Qualifying practice, will be on Friday, April 31st, qualifying heats will be on Saturday April 1st while the final stages will be on Sunday, April 2nd with Live Streaming.
San Martino del Lago, Cremona (ITA), 30.03.2023: Everything is ready at Cremona Circuit for the start of the second round of the WSK Open Series, in the new circuit that will host this round after the opening race held in Lonato. The MINI, KZ2, X30 Junior and X30 Senior categories will be racing on a modern and recently built circuit, where the WSK circus is appearing for the first time, and where the drivers are ready to seize an important opportunity to climb up the championship rankings ahead of the final rush on April 16th in Castelletto and June 25th in Sarno.
The classification leaders after the opener in Lonato.
After the first round in Lonato, the Dutchman Senna Van Walstijn (#1 Sodikart/Sodi-TM-LeCont) is leading the KZ2 class, while the Dutchman Dean Hoogendoorn (#501 Kidix/KR-Iame-Vega) is in the lead of MINI Gr.3. In the MINI Gr.3 Under 10, the Belgian Antoine Venant (#572 Kidix/KR-Iame-Vega) is currently in first place, while in the X30 Junior category, the Dutchman Rocco Coronel (#704 VictoryLane/Red Speed-Iame-MG) is heading the standings. In the X30 Senior class, Danny Carenini (#801 Energy Corse/Energy-Iame-MG) is currently in the lead.
The program of the WSK Open Series, Round 2, Cremona Circuit:
After the first two days of free practice, the program will begin on Friday, March 31st with the qualifying sessions. Following this, qualifying heats will be on Saturday, April 1st, while the final phase isscheduled to be broadcast live on TV via streaming starting from 11:10 on Sunday, April 2nd, for with Prefinals and Finals at 1:50.
Friday, March 31: free practice from 8:45; qualifying practice from 16:40.
Saturday, April 1: warm up from 8:45; qualifying heats from 10:50.
Sunday, April 2: warm up from 8:40; Live Streaming from 11:10 Prefinals and Finals from 13:50
(13:50 MINI U10, 14:20 MINI GR.3, 14:50 KZ2, 15:20 X30 Junior, 15:50 X30 Senior).
The Live Streaming.
The event will be broadcast live through online streaming on Sunday, April 2nd for the final phase,
including the semifinals and finals of all categories, which can be followed on the following websites:
www.wskarting.it/index.asp, https://motorsport.tv/,
https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION.
The next rounds of the WSK Open Series 2023:
2nd Rd – 02/04/2023 CREMONA / MINI - X30J - X30S - KZ2
3rd Rd – 16/04/2023 CASTELLETTO / MINI - X30J - X30S
4th Rd – 25/06/2023 SARNO / MINI - OKN - OKNJ - KZ2
Timetable 2 April 2023 WSK OPEN SERIES CREMONA CIRCUIT (I)
Sunday
|
PREFINAL
|
TIME
|
CATEGORY
|
NOTES
|
ACTIVITY
|
PLACE
|
11.10
|
MINI U10
|
PREFINAL
|
PREFINAL
|
Track
|
11.30
|
MINI GR3
|
PREFINAL A
|
11.50
|
MINI GR3
|
PREFINAL B
|
12.10
|
KZ2
|
PREFINAL
|
12.30
|
X30Junior
|
PREFINAL
|
12.50
|
X30Senior
|
PREFINAL
MINI U10 FINAL
|
MINI U10
FINAL
|
13.50
|
STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS)
|
13.52
|
3’ SIGN
CLEAR THE TRACK
|
13.55
|
STARTING
|
14.15
|
PRIZES GIVING
MINI GR3 FINAL
|
MINI GR3
FINAL
|
14.20
|
STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS)
|
14.22
|
3’ SIGN
CLEAR THE TRACK
|
14.25
|
STARTING
|
14.45
|
PRIZES GIVING
KZ2 FINAL
|
KZ2
FINAL
|
14.50
|
STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS)
|
14.52
|
3’ SIGN
CLEAR THE TRACK
|
14.55
|
STARTING
|
15.15
|
PRIZES GIVING
X30Junior FINAL
|
X30J
FINAL
|
15.20
|
STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS)
|
15.22
|
3’ SIGN
CLEAR THE TRACK
|
15.25
|
STARTING
|
15.45
|
PRIZES GIVING
X30Senior FINAL
|
X30S
FINAL
|
15.50
|
STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS)
|
15.52
|
3’ SIGN
CLEAR THE TRACK
|
15.55
|
STARTING
|
16.15
|
PRIZES GIVING
About WSK Karting
WSK Promotion established the international karting series back in 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved ever-increasing participation levels, becoming the most prestigious showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall driver participants.
A goal achieved through the intense work of the whole WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these past 16 years.
And above all through the trust placed in them by the staff, federations, manufacturers, teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in karting and international motorsport.
Today the karting carried out in the WSK series proudly represents the starting point of current motorsport champions; in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid has been made up of drivers that grew up in WSK events.
Karting promoted by WSK goes beyond the track and behind the scenes. Through its videos, WSK Promotion takes fans backstage at each race and lets them in on the activity in the paddock, to fully relive all the excitement of every racing weekend.
Since its inception WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series for the fans and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason it has all the technical infrastructure needed to be able to autonomously and remotely manage every live event.
The team of experts at WSK is made up of real communication professionals: directors, camera operators, sound recordists and many others who use all the latest-generation technological equipment to broadcast the most spectacular racing action from the track. Always accompanied by English commentary.
In an era where communications travel quickly and at an incessant pace, WSK Promotion is quick not only on track but also on the internet. At wskarting.it visitors can stay up-to-date on all the latest news of each series. This is a real content hub containing all the available information.
Latest news
Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash
Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash
MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th on the grid
MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th on the grid MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th on the grid
Sainz: Ferrari has "different approach" for F1 Australian GP focus
Sainz: Ferrari has "different approach" for F1 Australian GP focus Sainz: Ferrari has "different approach" for F1 Australian GP focus
Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, claims Alonso
Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, claims Alonso Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, claims Alonso
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.