Live: Watch the opening round of WSK Final Cup at Lonato

Maglie (ITA), 13.11.2023: It is a truly significant entry list for the first of the two WSK Final Cup events in Lonato, from November 15 to 19, marking a sold-out season finale in conjunction with the second and concluding event the following week at Franciacorta.

The opener of Lonato with 350 drivers.

The South Garda Karting track will host participants across various categories, including MINI, OKJ, OK, KZ2, X30 Junior and X30 Senior. The grid boasts prominent teams and manufacturers. For many drivers, this is an opportunity to solidify their status as season-end protagonists, redeem any disappointments, or for some, make a debut in the higher category in preparation for the next year.

A lot of protagonists at the start of the WSK Final Cup.

The MINI category, with 121 drivers, is a sold-out affair featuring major protagonists and season winners such as Daniel Miron Lorente with Team Driver in MINI Gr.3 Under 10, the recently crowned OKJ champion Jacopo Martinese with KR Motorsport in a field of about 100 drivers, and the OK category with approximately 50 drivers, where the champion Kirill Kutskov will be competing. The KZ2 category, led by Cristian Bertuca with BirelART Racing, also has a strong presence, with Bertuca being the earlier-season winner of the WSK Champions Cup and the Super Master Series.

Bogdan Cosma Cristofor, the MINI Gr3 champion of the WSK Euro Series, will race with Team Driver in X30 Junior, facing competition from his teammate Tiziano Kuzhnini, winner of the Open Series. Meanwhile, X30 Senior anticipates a showdown among top contenders in the category, including Federico Rossi with team PRK and Antonio Apicella with Team Driver.

All the winners of season 2023 before the double round of the WSK Final Cup.

2023 WSK Champions Cup

KZ2: 1. Bertuca Cristian (BirelART Racing / BirelART / TM Kart / Vega)

OK: 1. Walther David (Koski Motorsport / Tony Kart / Vortex / LeCont)

OKJ: 1. Wherrell Lewis (Forza Racing / Exprit / TM Kart / Vega)

MINI Gr.3: 1. Zulfikari Iskender (BabyRace Driver Academy / Parolin / Iame / Vega)

MINI Gr.3 Under 10: 1. Legenkyi Oleksandr (Team Driver Racing Kart / KR / Iame / Vega)

X30 Junior: 1. Ferrari Riccardo (Zanchi Motorsport / Tony Kart / Iame / MG)

X30 Senior: 1. Pozzi Brando (M2 Racing / Tony Kart / Iame / MG)

2023 WSK Super Master Series

KZ2: 1. Bertuca Cristian (BirelART Racing / BirelART / Tm Kart / Vega)

OK: 1. Egozi Luis James (Tony Kart Racing Team / Tony Kart / Vortex / LeCont)

OKJ: 1. Antonov Stepan (KR Motorsport / KR / Iame / Vega)

MINI Gr.3: 1. Zulfikari Iskender (BabyRace Driver Academy / Parolin / Iame / Vega)

MINI Gr.3 Under 10: 1. Legenkyi Oleksandr (Team Driver Racing Kart / KR / Iame / Vega)

2023 WSK Open Series

KZ2: 1. Pex Stan (SP Motorsport / KR / TM Kart / LeCont)

MINI Gr.3: 1. Cosma Cristofor Bogdan (Team Driver Racing Kart / KR / Iame / Vega)

MINI Gr.3 Under 10: 1. Gorski Leonardo (BabyRace Driver Academy / Parolin / Iame / Vega)

X30 Junior: 1. Kuzhnini Tiziano (Team Driver Racing Kart / Tony Kart / Iame / MG)

X30 Senior: 1. Carenini Danny (Energy Corse / Energy Corse / Iame / MG)

OK-N: 1. Yildirim Bati Ege (Modena Kart / Parolin / TM Kart / Vega)

OK-N Junior: 1. Cosma Cristofor David (Kidix Driver Performance / KR / Iame / Vega)

WSK Super Cup By MINI

MINI Gr.3: 1. Zulfikari Iskender (BabyRace Driver Academy / Parolin / Iame / MG)

MINI Gr.3 Under 10: 1. Eskandari-Marandi Sebastian (Tony Kart Racing Team / Tony Kart / Vortex / MG)

WSK Euro Series

OK: 1. Kutskov Kirill (DPK Racing / KR / Iame / LeCont)

OKJ: 1. Martinese Iacopo (KR Motorsport / KR / Iame / Vega)

MINI Gr.3: 1. Cosma Cristofor Bogdan (Team Driver Racing Kart / KR / Iame / Vega)

MINI Gr.3 Under 10: 1. Miron Lorente Daniel (Team Driver Racing Kart / KR / Iame / Vega)

OK-N: 1. Yildirim Bati Ege (Modena Kart / Parolin / TM Kart / Vega)

OK-N Junior: 1. Hoogendoorn Dean (AKM Motorsport / KR / Iame / Vega)

The provisional program of Lonato.

The program begins with the usual format, featuring free practice on Wednesday, November 15th, and Thursday, November 16th.

Friday, November 17th: official qualifying practice and initial heats.

Saturday, November 18th: heats.

Sunday, November 19th: prefinals and finals, live on TV through streaming on WSK websites, Motorsport.tv, and YouTube:

WSK FINAL CUP

1st Rd 19/11/2023 LONATO / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2 – X30J – X30S

2nd Rd 26/11/2023 FRANCIACORTA / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2 – OKN - OKNJ

About WSK Karting

WSK Promotion established the international karting series back in 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved ever-increasing participation levels, becoming the most prestigious showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall driver participants.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the whole WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these past 16 years.

And above all through the trust placed in them by the staff, federations, manufacturers, teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in karting and international motorsport.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series proudly represents the starting point of current motorsport champions; in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid has been made up of drivers that grew up in WSK events.

Karting promoted by WSK goes beyond the track and behind the scenes. Through its videos, WSK Promotion takes fans backstage at each race and lets them in on the activity in the paddock, to fully relive all the excitement of every racing weekend.

Since its inception WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series for the fans and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason it has all the technical infrastructure needed to be able to autonomously and remotely manage every live event.

The team of experts at WSK is made up of real communication professionals: directors, camera operators, sound recordists and many others who use all the latest-generation technological equipment to broadcast the most spectacular racing action from the track. Always accompanied by English commentary.

In an era where communications travel quickly and at an incessant pace, WSK Promotion is quick not only on track but also on the internet. At wskarting.it visitors can stay up-to-date on all the latest news of each series. This is a real content hub containing all the available information.