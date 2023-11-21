Live: Watch the grand finale of WSK Final Cup in Franciacorta

Franciacorta, Castrezzato (ITA), 21.11.2023: The time has come for the grand finale at Franciacorta with the second and concluding round of the WSK Final Cup, the season-ending highlight event that attracted a significant number of drivers at the Franciacorta Karting Track after last Sunday's race in Lonato. In Franciacorta, too, there are over 350 drivers, competing with all the major manufacturers and the most qualified international teams.

The WSK Final Cup thus reaffirms itself as a unique double event in the world of international karting, both in terms of quality and the large number of participants. The categories MINI, OKJ, OK and KZ2 are back in competition at Franciacorta, with the addition of OKN and OKNJ in a prestigious end-of-season showdown for these two new federal categories, which are competing for the title in a single race

After the Lonato race, here are the provisional standings where everything is still open for the category titles.

KZ2. In KZ2, Matteo Zanchi (#52 Zanchi Motorsport/CRG-TM Kart-LeCont) leads after his victory at the South Garda Karting in Lonato in a spectacular final duel with Cristian Bertuca (#1 BirelART Racing/BirelART-TM Kart). The two Italian drivers are at the top of the standings with 79 and 70 points, respectively, ahead of the German David Trefilov (#40 Maranello SRP/Maranello-TM Kart) with 45 points, who finished third but was handed a one position penalty in favor of another Italian, Alex Maragliano (#12 Renda Motorsport/Sodikart-TM Kart), fourth in the standings with 37 points. Another excellent performer in the category, Maksim Orlov (#27 Modena Kart/Parolin-TM Kart), is fifth with 32 points, all capable of aiming for success at Franciacorta

KZ2 Classification

1st Matteo Zanchi (ITA) points 79

2nd Cristian Bertuca (ITA) points 70

3rd David Trefilov (DEU) points 45

OK. In the top three positions of the provisional standings are the first three drivers from the Lonato final, with Dmitry Matveev (#204 KR Motorsport/KR-Iame-LeCont) in the lead with 89 points, thanks to the victory also in Prefinal-B. The Italian Sebastiano Pavan (#218 Tony Kart Racing Team/OTK Vortex) with 48 points and the Pole Gustaw Wisniewski (#230 Koski Motorsport/Tony Kart-Iame) with 45 points follow them. The Italian Luigi Coluccio (#216 Tony Kart Racing Team/OTK-Vortex) is in fourth position with 37 points, and fifth is the Ukrainian Oleksandr Bondarev (#200 Prema Racing/KR-Iame) with 34 points, who won Prefinal-A but was forced to retire in the final.

OK Classification

1st Dmitry Matveev (/) points 89

2nd Sebastiano Pavan (ITA) points 48

3rd Gustaw Wisniewski (POL) points 45

OK-JUNIOR. The Finn Sebastian Lehtimaki (#311 Tony Kart Racing Team/Tony Kart-Vortex-Vega) is at the top of the standings as he was one of the absolute best at Lonato from the heats and then the winner of Prefinal-B and the final in a spectacular finish ahead of the Austrian Niklas Schaufler (#345 DPK Racing/KR-Iame), who is third in the championship with 54 points. The Spanish driver Christian Costoya (#376 Parolin Motorsport/Parolin-TM Kart) is second in the standings with just 2 more points, finishing third in Lonato. In fourth and fifth positions in the standings are the Italian Filippo Sala (#324 Ricky Flynn Motorsport/LN Kart-TM Kart) and the Belgian Dries Van Langendonck (#329 Forza Racing/Exprit-TM Kart).

OK-Junior Classification

1st Sebastian Lehtimaki (FIN) points 89

2nd Christian Costoya (ESP) points 56

3rd Niklas Schaufler (AUT) points 54

MINI GR.3. In the MINI Gr.3 category, the young Italian driver Cristian Blandino (#622 CRG Racing Team/CRG-TM Kart-Vega) is the leaderboard with 79 points after the victory at Lonato. In the second position is the American Devin Walz (BabyRace/Parolin-Iame) with 65 points, the winner of Prefinal-B, and the second-place finisher in Lonato. Following in the standings are his teammates, with the Peruvian Mariano Lopez in third place with 39 points, tied with the Australian William Calleja, while in fifth place with 32 points is another American, Mark Pilipenko, who secured a podium finish at Lonato.

MINI Gr.3 Classification

1st Cristian Blandino (ITA) points 79

2nd Devin Walz (USA) points 65

3rd Mariano Lopez (PER) points 39

MINI GR.3 U10.

The Italian Niccolò Perico (#557 Energy Corse/Energy-TM Kart-Vega) is leading among the very young drivers Under 10 with a significant advantage as he totalled 90 points. He achieved a perfect score with a pole position in qualifying, a victory in Prefinal-A, and a win in the final. Following at a distance, in second place, is the Greek Jason Kosmopoulos (#583 Cosmorally/Energy-TM Kart) with 57 points, the runner-up in Lonato. In third place is the Spaniard Daniel Miron Lorente (#501 Team Driver/KR-Iame) with 51 points, the winner of Prefinal-B. The fourth position is secured by another Italian, Lorenzo Di Pietrantonio (#526 BabyRace/Parolin-Iame), with 40 points, who finished third on the podium in Lonato. In fifth place is the Estonian Mark Loomets (#558 Energy Corse/Energy-TM Kart) with 29 points.

MINI Gr.3 Under 10 Classification

1st Niccolò Perico (ITA) points 90

2nd Jason Kosmopoulos (GRC) points 57

3rd Daniel Miron Lorente (ESP) points 51

The second round of the WSK Final Cup:

22-26/11/2023 FRANCIACORTA / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2 – OKN - OKNJ

