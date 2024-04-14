Live: Watch the 2024 RMC Euro Trophy at Karting Genk

Comprising five categories (Mini MAX, Junior MAX, Senior MAX, DD2, and DD2 Masters), the event commences on Wednesday, April 10th. The initial two days, Wednesday and Thursday, will be dedicated to practice sessions. Free practices extend into Friday morning, April 12th, followed by Qualifying Practices and the onset of heats. Saturday, April 13th, will be entirely dedicated to the heats, while the Pre-finals and Finals are planned for Sunday, April 14th.

All is set for the Belgian Cup by Mini MAX

Under the name of Belgian Cup by Mini MAX, the 125 Mini MAX category promises excitement. There will be 55 drivers vying for a ticket to the RMCGF 2024 championship.

Albert Friend (Strawberry Racing), winner of the Winter Cup 2024, will be the one to watch in Belgium. The Briton will have to fend off attacks from a field of 54 competitors, including Oliver Spencer (Dan Holland Racing), Zdenek Babicek (TEPZ Racing), and Nikita Ljubimov (Bovuin Power), all of whom have already shown their skills in Spain.

Who’s gonna stop Ashcroft?

RMCET Mini MAX champion in 2023 and winner of the 2024 RMC Winter Cup in Junior MAX, Jacob Ashcroft (Dan Holland Racing) has a clear goal for Genk: to continue his winning streak. Ashcroft will have to contend with teammate Toms Strele. The Dane, who repeatedly showcased his talent on the wet track in Campillos, made the challenge for victory exciting. Joining them are two other Britons, Lewis Goff from Sam Politt Racing, and Cameron Nelson (Dan Holland Racing). An Italian to keep an eye on is Lorenzo Giaquinto (MKC), who showed great driving skills in Spain.

Senior MAX - ALL IN

It's all up for grabs in Senior MAX. Senior MAX is the premier class in Belgium, at least in terms of entries. Indeed, there will be 88 drivers battling for the win on the 1360 meters of the Belgian track. The British drivers Kai Hunter (Hunter Motorsport), 2nd in Campillos, Lewis Gilbert (Kraft Motorsport), Thomas Bearman (KR Sport) and Ethan Jeff-Hall (Sam Politt Motorsport) to name a few, will have to contend with the Dutchman Jayden Thien (Dan Holland Racing), winner of the RMC Winter Cup, and the local talents Vic Stevens (Bouvin Power), Beau Lowette, and Olivier Jonckers (DAMES Racing). Keep an eye on the outsiders, who have always provided surprises at Genk.

It's a DD2 "lottery" at Genk

The results from Campillos must not be deceiving. Patriks Locmelis (Biedriba MRG Racing) and Ragnar Veerus (Kivi Racing Team) seemed to be a step above everyone else in the early days of the RMC Winter Cup, however, but then several other names emerged, including William Kristensen (RS Competition), who nearly clinched victory in a close finish with Locmelis, and David Aulejtner (Schepers Racing). There's a strong desire for redemption from Axel Saarniala (Force Racing Finland) and much anticipation

surrounding Leonardo Baccaglini (Privateer).

Picot-Tankevicius, again?

In DD2 Masters, the rivalry between Nicolas Picot (Privateer) and Martynas Tankevicius (Privateer) is reignited. The former is the defending champion, while the latter comes from a victory in the 2024 RMC Winter Cup. However, victory is not solely between these two, as there is strong competition from Fabian Bock (Kraft Motorsport). Racing is racing, and it's worth noting that the outcome is never guaranteed.

Rotax MAX Challenge Euro Trophy Live Stream

On Sunday, April 14, the Pre-finals and Finals will be broadcasted live on TV throug Live Streaming on Rotax MAX Challenge Euro Trophy's Facebook page, RMCET website, Motorsport.com, and YouTube platforms:

ROTAX MAX Euro Trophy Facebook

https://www.rotaxmaxchallenge-eurotrophy.com

https://motorsport.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@RotaxMAXChallengeEuroTrophy

https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION

Event Schedule:

- Wednesday, April 10, and Thursday, April 11: Free practices starting at 8:40 AM.

- Friday, April 12: from 8:40 AM Free Practices; from 12:00 AM Qualifying Practices; from

2:20 PM Heats.

- Saturday, April 13: from 9:00 AM Warm-up; from 11:00 AM Heats.

- Sunday, April 14: 8:30 AM Warm-up; Live on TV and Live Streaming from 10:30 AM Prefinals and 2:00 PM Finals.

Rotax MAX Challenge Euro Trophy, round 1, 14/4/2024

GENK/ Mini MAX (Belgian Cup by Mini MAX) – Junior MAX – Senior MAX – DD2 – DD2

Masters.

Information, Standings, Results at: www.rotaxmaxchallenge-eurotrophy.com

About WSK Karting

WSK Promotion established the international karting series back in 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved ever-increasing participation levels, becoming the most prestigious showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall driver participants.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the whole WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these past 16 years.

And above all through the trust placed in them by the staff, federations, manufacturers, teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in karting and international motorsport.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series proudly represents the starting point of current motorsport champions; in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid has been made up of drivers that grew up in WSK events.

Karting promoted by WSK goes beyond the track and behind the scenes. Through its videos, WSK Promotion takes fans backstage at each race and lets them in on the activity in the paddock, to fully relive all the excitement of every racing weekend.

Since its inception WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series for the fans and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason it has all the technical infrastructure needed to be able to autonomously and remotely manage every live event.