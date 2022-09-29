Live: The fifth edition of the WSK Open Cup in Lonato

Listen to this article

Lonato (ITA), 26.09.2022: The great karting by WSK is continuing full swing in this closing part of season 2022. After the new WSK Super Cup by Mini reserved to the youngest talents of karting, the South Garda Karting Circuit will welcome over 220 drivers to contest the WSK Open Cup of MINI, OKJ, OK and KZ2 in the weekend of October 2nd.

A good number of emerging talents and recognized champions at the start.

The main constructors and most successful teams will be at the start with their best drivers. The presence is remarkable once more, especially in MINI and OKJ, which continue to bring on track a lot of promising youngsters, but the starting grids will be filled also in the more powerful categories OK and KZ2 with a lot of champions making it onto the track.

The excellent names in the Hall of Fame of the WSK Open Cup.

That of 2022 is going to be the fifth edition of the WSK Open Cup. This event is a fixed appointment in the calendar of drivers, teams and fans and the Hall of Fame of the category includes a lot of champions that soon became reference points on the international scene. Big names won all the categories in their growth path among the fields of the WSK family. The winners of the previous editions are: in Mini, Martinius Stenshorne (2018), Nikola Tsolov (2029), Maciej Gladysz (2020), Niklas Schaufler (2021), in OKJ Kirill Smal (2018), Andrea Kimi Antonelli (2019), Freddie Slater (2020), Luis James Egozi (2021), in OK Luigi Coluccio (2018), Taylor Barnard (2019, 2020), Tuukka Taponen (2021), in KZ2 Riccardo Longhi (2018), Giuseppe Palomba (2019, 2021) and Stan Pex (2020).

The Live Streaming feeds from wsk.it and Motorsport.tv.

The racing program will feature free practice on Wednesday and Thursday, qualifying practice and initial heats on Friday. The remaining heats will be run on Saturday, while prefinals and finals (with Live TV Streaming from wsk.it and Motorsport.tv) will be on Sunday, October 2nd.

The program of the WSK Open Cup, Lonato:

Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29

08:45 Free practice

Friday, September 30

08:45 – 11:03: Free practice

11.10 – 12:36: Qualifying practice

14:00 – 18:30: Qualifying heats

Saturday, October 1

08:30 – 09:55: Warm-up

10:00 – 18:30: Qualifying heats

Sunday, October 2 (TV, Live Streaming)

08:45 – 10:40: Warm-up

10:50 – 13:00: Prefinals

14:00 – 16:00: Finals (14:00 OKJ; 14:30 MINI; 15:00 KZ2; 15:30 OK).

About WSK Karting

WSK Promotion established the international karting series back in 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved ever-increasing participation levels, becoming the most prestigious showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall driver participants.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the whole WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these past 16 years.

And above all through the trust placed in them by the staff, federations, manufacturers, teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in karting and international motorsport.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series proudly represents the starting point of current motorsport champions; in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid has been made up of drivers that grew up in WSK events.

Karting promoted by WSK goes beyond the track and behind the scenes. Through its videos, WSK Promotion takes fans backstage at each race and lets them in on the activity in the paddock, to fully relive all the excitement of every racing weekend.

Since its inception WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series for the fans and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason it has all the technical infrastructure needed to be able to autonomously and remotely manage every live event.

The team of experts at WSK is made up of real communication professionals: directors, camera operators, sound recordists and many others who use all the latest-generation technological equipment to broadcast the most spectacular racing action from the track. Always accompanied by English commentary.

In an era where communications travel quickly and at an incessant pace, WSK Promotion is quick not only on track but also on the internet. At wskarting.it visitors can stay up-to-date on all the latest news of each series. This is a real content hub containing all the available information.