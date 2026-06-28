LIVE: Rotax Max Challenge Euro Trophy – Round 3 at Karting Genk

The 2026 Rotax Max Challenge Euro Trophy enters the second half of the season this week at Karting Genk: The Home of Champions, where 216 verified drivers are set to race Round 3 of the championship.

Once again, Senior Max confirms itself as the flagship category of the series, attracting 98 drivers, while the overall entry list once again highlights the international strength of the championship.

Two classes, two more tickets!

Alongside the traditional Rotax classes, the Belgian round also welcomes the E20 Senior and E20 Masters categories, making their first appearance within the 2026 Euro Trophy season.

Besides fighting for victory in Genk, competitors will also compete for valuable Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals tickets, making the Belgian round a milestone for the continued development of electric karting within the Rotax platform.

The two fully electric classes represent an important step in the continued evolution of Rotax Karting and will add a new dimension to the weekend. The winners of both categories will be awarded a ticket to the 2026 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

The weekend is expected to unfold under unusually hot Belgian conditions, with temperatures forecast to exceed 30 degrees throughout the event. Combined with Genk's abrasive asphalt and demanding layout, tyre management and consistency over long runs are expected to become decisive factors.

Track features

Beyond its historical significance, Karting Genk is also regarded as one of the most technically demanding circuits in European karting. The layout combines long full-throttle sections with several medium and low-speed corners, placing a strong emphasis on braking stability, traction and racecraft.

Overtaking opportunities are numerous, particularly at the end of the main straight and through the opening sector, while the flowing middle section rewards drivers capable of maintaining momentum and precision over an entire lap.

The circuit's mix of technical corners and drafting zones traditionally produces closely contested races, making Genk one of the most challenging and complete tests for both drivers and teams throughout the season.

Event overview

The spotlight once again falls on Senior Max, where the championship battle remains wide open. Following his victory in Wackersdorf, Jeremy Reuvers (Karting Club Campillos) arrives in Belgium sharing the championship lead with Tom Langlois (Sodikart) after one of the closest starts to a Euro Trophy season in recent years. Behind them, several proven contenders remain firmly in the fight as the title battle begins to take shape.

Junior Max arrives in Genk with one of the closest championship standings of the weekend. Zdenek Babicek (Dan Holland Racing) strengthened his position with victory in Germany, but the gap over his rivals remains narrow. Martin Soltys (KRK Racing) confirmed himself among the fastest drivers on outright pace at Wackersdorf, while team-mates Rares Pascu, Emerson Macandrew-Uren and Albert Friend continue to keep Dan Holland Racing firmly at the centre of the championship fight.

In Mini Max, Joshua Cooke (KR Sport) has been the benchmark through the opening two rounds, collecting victories in both Cremona and Wackersdorf. With Cooke already qualified for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, attention also turns to the fight behind him, where James Roots (Dan Holland Racing) and Sebastian Bearman (Sam Pollitt Racing) have all demonstrated race-winning pace during the opening part of the season.

The DD2 championship returns to Genk with reigning champion Jakub Bezel (Kraft Motorsport) back at the top of the standings after his performance in Germany. Close behind remain Michael Rosina (MKC Motorsport), who started his testing program in Porsche with Omnia Motorsport, and several established contenders ready to fight for victory. In DD2 Masters, Nicolas Picot (Privateer) continues his unbeaten run and once again starts the weekend as the reference driver of the category.

After two rounds that have already produced intense championship battles, Genk now hosts one of the most important weekends of the season as the fight for the 2026 Rotax Max Challenge Euro Trophy titles enters its decisive phase.

Event Timetable

Friday, June 26; Free Practices 8:30 AM; Non-Qualifying Practices 10:00 AM; Qualifying Practices 11:30 AM; 02:00 PM Heats.

Saturday, June 27: 8:30 AM Warm-up; 10:00 AM Heats.

Sunday, May 3: 08:30 AM Warm-up; Live on TV and Live Streaming from 9:40 AM for Pre-finals and 1:00 PM for Finals (DD2-Masters at 1:00 PM, E20 Senior/Masters at 1:30 PM, Mini Max at 02:00 PM, Junior Max at 02:30 PM, Senior Max at 3:00 PM.

On Sunday, June 28, the Pre-finals and Finals will be broadcasted live on TV through Live Streaming on Rotax Max Challenge Euro Trophy's Facebook page, RMCET website, and YouTube channel.