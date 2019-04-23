Sign in
Kart / Breaking news

Emmo Fittipaldi Jr. on “the biggest ouch of my life” - video

Emmo Fittipaldi Jr. on “the biggest ouch of my life” - video
1h ago

The son of two-time F1 world champion and Indy 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi – Little Emmo – talks about his recent karting crash that broke and dislocated a finger on his right hand.

Emmo, 12, is looking to follow in his famous father's footsteps and work his way up to the Formula 1 or the IndyCar level.

The up-and-coming racer spoke with Motorsport about his climb up the racing ladder, his famous family and a recent injury in this exclusive interview.

About this article

Series Formula 1 , Kart
