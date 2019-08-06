Top events
Previous
Kart / Breaking news

Emmo Fittipaldi Jr. lands major sponsor deal, aged 12

shares
comments
Emmo Fittipaldi Jr. lands major sponsor deal, aged 12
By:
Aug 6, 2019, 2:35 PM

Kart racer Emmo Fittipaldi Jr., son of two-time Formula 1 world champion and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi, has landed a major sponsorship deal at the age of 12 years old.

The winner of multiple karting races and championships, 'Little Emmo' will be sponsored by Brand Institute, a Miami-based brand development agency. 

Brand Institute Chairman & CEO James L. Dettore said: “Racing runs in the Fittipaldi family and, like his father before him, Emmo is an exceptionally talented driver with incredible ambition and drive. Brand Institute is honored to be Emmo’s main sponsor, and we are committed to supporting his efforts toward becoming a champion Formula 1 race car driver.” 

Brand Institute with Emerson Fittipaldi

Brand Institute with Emerson Fittipaldi

Photo by: Brand Institute

Emerson Fittipaldi Jr.

Emerson Fittipaldi Jr.

Photo by: Motorsport.com

Brand Institute with Emerson Fittipaldi

Brand Institute with Emerson Fittipaldi

Photo by: Brand Institute

Brand Institute with Emerson Fittipaldi

Brand Institute with Emerson Fittipaldi

Photo by: Brand Institute

When asked about the sponsorship, Emerson Fittipaldi commented, "I am very pleased to announce the agreement between Fittipaldi Racing, Brand Institute and their CEO James L. Dettore to sponsor my son, Emmo Fittipaldi, as the main sponsor. 

“Emmo is 12 years old, racing in the Junior category for the next three years, and then we will start with Formula 4 on the way to achieve his dream of being a Formula 1 driver. Again, we are extremely happy with the support we have received from Brand Institute.”

Series Kart

Series Kart
Author Charles Bradley
Author Charles Bradley

