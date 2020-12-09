Top events
JAPANESE F3 / Breaking news

Ex-F1 driver Sakon Yamamoto to make single-seater return

shares
comments
Ex-F1 driver Sakon Yamamoto to make single-seater return
By:

Ex-Formula 1 racer Sakon Yamamoto will make his first race outing in a single-seater in more than five years when he contests next weekend's Super Formula Lights season finale.

The former Super Aguri, Spyker and HRT driver (pictured above in 2006) will form part of the B-Max Racing attack at Fuji Speedway on December 19-20, in what will be his first on-track appearance in a formula car since he contested the 2015 London E-Prix.

Yamamoto, 38, made 21 starts in F1 between 2006 and 2010, failing to score points and securing a best finish of 12th place in the 2007 Japanese Grand Prix.

After a spell as Virgin Racing's reserve driver in 2011 he bowed out of racing to focus on a career in social welfare, but returned to the cockpit to contest the final races of the 2015 Formula E season as a substitute for Antonio Felix da Costa at Amlin Aguri.

Sakon Yamamoto, Amlin Aguri

Sakon Yamamoto, Amlin Aguri

Photo by: FIA Formula E

Those two races around Battersea Park remain his most recent appearances in a single-seater, and in more recent years he has turned his attention towards politics, unsuccessfully running for a seat in Japan's House of Councillors in 2019.

Yamamoto has however been active in the Super Taikyu sportscar series this season driving for Audi Team Mars in an Audi RS3 LMS sponsored by Swiss watchmaker Rebellion, which also backs B-Max in both Super Formula and Super Formula Lights.

Also on the grid for the Fuji Super Formula Lights finale will be Japanese motorsport legend and B-Max's Super Formula team director Satoshi Motoyama.

Satoshi Motoyama（B-Max Racing with Motopark）

Satoshi Motoyama（B-Max Racing with Motopark）

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Last weekend it was revealed that Motoyama, a four-time champion in Formula Nippon and three-time JGTC/SUPER GT title winner, will participate in this weekend's final round of the Formula Regional Japanese Championship at Autopolis.

Toyota protege Ritomo Miyata wrapped up the Super Formula Lights title last weekend at Suzuka, building an unassailable lead over B-Max's lead driver Sena Sakaguchi.

Toyota protege Miyata seals Super Formula Lights title

Toyota protege Miyata seals Super Formula Lights title
About this article

Series JAPANESE F3
Drivers Satoshi Motoyama , Sakon Yamamoto
Teams B-Max Racing Team
Author Jamie Klein

Ex-F1 driver Sakon Yamamoto to make single-seater return
SFL

Ex-F1 driver Sakon Yamamoto to make single-seater return

Toyota protege Miyata seals Super Formula Lights title
SFL

Toyota protege Miyata seals Super Formula Lights title

Super Formula Lights attracts 12-car entry for opener
SFL

Super Formula Lights attracts 12-car entry for opener

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2019
F2

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2019

Chadwick aims to add Japan programme to W Series
SFL

Chadwick aims to add Japan programme to W Series

