Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Saturday in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
JAPANESE F3 / Breaking news

Fenestraz: Japan success shows Renault "wrong" to drop me

shares
comments
Fenestraz: Japan success shows Renault "wrong" to drop me
By:
Sep 17, 2019, 8:53 AM

Sacha Fenestraz says his rookie season success in All-Japan Formula 3 shows that Renault was “wrong” to drop him from its driver development programme.

Fenestraz was inducted into the French manufacturer’s junior scheme after he dominated the 2017 Formula Renault Eurocup, beating the likes of Robert Shwartzman and Dan Ticktum.

But Fenestraz’s association with Renault ended after a single campaign in European F3, in which he finished a distant 11th in the championship with a sole victory to his name.

Although the loss of backing initially proved to be a big hit, the Frenchman has since been able to re-establish himself by winning the F3 title and fighting for top honours in SUPER GT’s GT300 class in his first season in Japan.

Asked if his success proved that Renault was too hasty in splitting with him, Fenestraz told Motorsport.com. “I wouldn’t like to say like that, but in my opinion they didn’t give me a lot of chances to prove myself.

“I know last year it was a tough year. But as soon as the car was performing, like Macau, like Silverstone, those kind of races, I was always there well in good positions. 

“We can clearly see compared to my very good teammate last year Jehan Daruvala, now he is in F3 doing a very good job. I was racing with him, we were racing each other the whole season. 

“I think they didn’t give me a lot of chances to prove myself, Renault, they kind of dropped me pretty fast. I don’t know maybe didn’t achieve the goals they wanted. That’s it. 

“It’s a good way, what I did this year [in Japanese F3] is a good way to show that… of course they were kind of, I would say, wrong.”

Renault’s decision to axe Fenestraz left him without the funding to compete in Europe for another year, and the Frenchman admitted that he contemplated quitting racing altogether.

However, his successes this year have put him firmly in contention for a drive in both Super Formula and SUPER GT’s flagship GT500 category in 2020.

“This is a great example that life is just about changing and experiencing stuff,” he said, summing up the last 12 months. “After, I would say, my worst year so far in my career, had a very tough year last year, nearly gave up motorsport.

“It wasn’t easy for me, coming from Formula Renault being the European champion, to last year. It was just a very difficult year.

“And it’s true that we decided to go to Japan in a different philosophy, completely different world, everything. So I had to adapt, everything was new for me here. 

“Being able to win the championship gave me a lot of new opportunities. I think of [having] a very good career in Japan, long career. We never know what will happen in the future.”

Sacha Fenestraz, B-Max Racing with motopark

Sacha Fenestraz, B-Max Racing with motopark

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Next article
Fenestraz hungry for "awesome" F3/GT300 double

Previous article

Fenestraz hungry for "awesome" F3/GT300 double
Load comments

About this article

Series JAPANESE F3
Drivers Sacha Fenestraz
Author Rachit Thukral

JAPANESE F3 Next session

Motegi

Motegi

16 Aug - 16 Aug

Latest news

Fenestraz: Japan success shows Renault "wrong" to drop me
F3JP

Fenestraz: Japan success shows Renault "wrong" to drop me

Fenestraz hungry for "awesome" F3/GT300 double
SGT

Fenestraz hungry for "awesome" F3/GT300 double

Ex-Renault junior Fenestraz crowned Japanese F3 champion
F3JP

Ex-Renault junior Fenestraz crowned Japanese F3 champion

All-Japan F3 rebranded as Super Formula Lights
F3JP

All-Japan F3 rebranded as Super Formula Lights

Newey to make Japanese F3 debut at Sugo
F3JP

Newey to make Japanese F3 debut at Sugo

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.