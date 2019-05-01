Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy / Breaking news

Son of ex-F1 driver Beltoise to race in Jaguar eTrophy

shares
comments
Son of ex-F1 driver Beltoise to race in Jaguar eTrophy
By:
1h ago

Anthony Beltoise, the son of 1972 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix winner Jean-Pierre, will be the Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy's VIP driver in Monaco.

Anthony has most notably competed at the Le Mans 24 Hours three times and took a class podium in 2000, driving for Viper Team ORECA alongside David Donohue and Ni Amorim, and in recent years has competed in GT racing.

His father Jean-Pierre drove in F1 between 1967-74 for Matra and BRM and won his only F1 championship race at Monaco.

Anthony said: “It will be a special occasion for my family to follow in the tyre tracks of my father who won the Monaco GP in 1972.

"The level of competition in eTROPHY is really high but I will definitely have my eyes on the podium.

"I’d like to thank Jaguar for the opportunity to compete in this innovative and history-making championship.”

Anthony will become the seventh VIP driver to take part in the ABB FIA Formula E-supporting series.

The younger Beltoise's predecessors have been Alice Powell, Salvador Duran, Darryl O'Young, David Cheng, Luca Salvadori and Archie Hamilton.

Bryan Sellers currently leads the inaugural eTrophy season standings after becoming the first driver to win two races in 2018/19 following his victory last time out in Paris.

His Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team-mate Katherine Legge won in Mexico, with other victories taken by Sergio Jimenez, Simon Evans and Caca Bueno.

The prize fund for the eTrophy series exceeds £500,000 per season.

Bryan Sellers, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Cacá Bueno, Jaguar Brazil Racing, Stefan Rzadzinski, TWR TECHEETAH, at the start

Bryan Sellers, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Cacá Bueno, Jaguar Brazil Racing, Stefan Rzadzinski, TWR TECHEETAH, at the start

Photo by: Malcolm Griffiths / LAT Images

Next article
TWR Techeetah to run XJR-9 livery on Jaguar I-PACE car

Previous article

TWR Techeetah to run XJR-9 livery on Jaguar I-PACE car
Load comments

About this article

Series Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy
Author Tom Errington
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Alonso replaced by Hartley in Toyota's 2019/20 WEC roster
WEC / Breaking news

Alonso replaced by Hartley in Toyota's 2019/20 WEC roster

1h ago
McLaren explains call to stop Norris late in Baku Article
Formula 1

McLaren explains call to stop Norris late in Baku

Zandvoort in line to replace Barcelona on 2020 F1 schedule Article
Formula 1

Zandvoort in line to replace Barcelona on 2020 F1 schedule

Latest videos
Panasonic Jaguar Racing: Innovation Unwrapped - Extreme Performance 02:01
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy

Panasonic Jaguar Racing: Innovation Unwrapped - Extreme Performance

Mar 6, 2019
Live: Ad Diriyah eTROPHY - Race 01:00:00
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy

Live: Ad Diriyah eTROPHY - Race

Dec 14, 2018

News in depth
Son of ex-F1 driver Beltoise to race in Jaguar eTrophy
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy

Son of ex-F1 driver Beltoise to race in Jaguar eTrophy

TWR Techeetah to run XJR-9 livery on Jaguar I-PACE car
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy

TWR Techeetah to run XJR-9 livery on Jaguar I-PACE car

Evans wins inaugural Jaguar eTrophy race
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy

Evans wins inaugural Jaguar eTrophy race

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.