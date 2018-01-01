Join Motorsport.com team

We do what we love.
Choose a job you love and you will never have to work a day in your life. This is our motto.
Motorsport.com is a leading publishing platform and technology company. We are always looking to hire the best talents who are passionate about their work and about racing. Whether you’re looking for something related to editorial, digital content, development or marketing, do not hesitate to send us your résumé and questions at: join@motorsport.com.
Or else, browse our current vacancies and find your dream job by uploading your résumé:
Our Vacancies
This role is responsible for development, focus, and momentum of digital media sales efforts and revenue generation. Works in partnership with sales to identify clients’ digital marketing needs and integrate them into a sales solution.
Responsibilities:
- Manage national sales teams and digital sales support personnel
- Identify key client, industry, vertical and agency relationships that will optimize the brand and revenue
- Mentor, train and improve the work process and efficacy of sales personnel
- Creatively develop and sell programs to online advertisers
- Act as liaison with other internal media resources and platforms to optimize cross-platform opportunities
- Set budgets and goals for sales staff
- Hire, attract and maintain the continuity and professionalism of sales personnel
- Attend Digital upfronts
- Attend Digital industry special events
- Set agenda for digital sales growth, maintain business plans and execute to bring plans to fruition
Requirements:
- Prior digital management/supervisory experience a must
- Min. 5-8 years of experience working in digital media sales with 3-5 years of recent interactive sales management experience
- Experience with conceptualizing digital and integrated ideas and writing or directing proposals for major accounts
- A solid understanding of account planning/strategic planning in an advertising agency or digital media property
- Extremely detailed oriented, with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
- Excellent verbal, written and presentation skills
- Experience working in a fast paced, constantly evolving, team environment in a large media or entertainment company
- The ability and desire to interface with top agencies and clients on high profile accounts
What We Offer:
- Growth opportunity
- Great compensation
- Valuable benefits package
- Healthcare plans with the lowest employee contributions
- Motivating work environment
The Director of Business Development helps the organization remain competitive and grow by identifying, assessing and developing new business opportunities.
Responsibilities:
- Working in Business Development you will be involved in pitching and presenting at boardroom level
- Generate new leads with the aim of creating more sales
- A Business Developer will work on sales follow-up activities
Requirements:
- Identify potential clients, and the decision makers within the client organization
- Research and build relationships with new clients
- Set up meetings between client decision makers and company’s practice leaders/Principals
- Handle objections by clarifying, emphasizing agreements and working through differences to a positive conclusion. * Use a variety of styles to persuade or negotiate appropriately
- Present an image that mirrors that of the client
- A proven track record in strong presentation skills is essential in the role of Business Developer
- Business Developers need a strong track record of business-to-business sales at a corporate level
- A Business Developer will need to have strong research and strategic analysis skills
- Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written and be able to cold call potential clients with confidence are key for a successful Business developer
- Business Developers need to be skilled at agreeing and closing deals with clients
- Excellent organizational skills are essential as well as performance monitoring will be a requirement
This position is responsible for implementing and leading all merger integrations for strategic acquisitions and provide oversight of the Integration Management.
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for all aspects of international M&A and all related companies to Auto Motor Network, LLC
- Execute M&A transactions including valuation, negotiations and other types of quantitative and qualitative analysis
- Create and prepare client presentations in the context of transaction execution and business development
Requirements:
- Experience in investment banking of a well-known boutique or leading investment bank
- 5 year of mergers and acquisitions experience at the Associate/AVP level preferred
- Experience with preparation of service proposals to clients (valuation, comps, industry data)
- Extensive spreadsheet analysis and review experience (valuations, model building, list management)
- Previous project management responsibility (work-flow, team coordination, interaction with professionals)
- Excellent written, oral and presentation skills (PowerPoint/presentations, data synthesis and presentation)
- Strong knowledge of CapitalIQ, Bloomberg, Pitchbook and other tools
- Excellent/expert knowledge of financial statements, public company filings, international capital markets and regulatory landscape
- Strong skills in managing and developing staff
- International M&A experience a plus
- MBA degree is preferred
The SEO Specialist is responsible for improving the company’s organic search results. SEO creates and launches SEO campaigns, identifies areas of improvement, runs PPC campaigns, and attempts to improve the sites’ rankings in major search engines.
Responsibilities:
- Review and analyze client sites for areas that need to be improved, deleted, or revised
- Prepare detailed strategy reports
- Identify the least expensive but most powerful and profitable keywords for client sites
- Run pay-per-click campaigns
- Improve company's organic search results
- Write effective headlines, body copy, and websites
- Ensure websites are filled with optimal keywords
- Place keywords appropriately in copy to gain most search engine traffic
- Write effective call-to-action statements
- Write original, powerful SEO content for blogs and websites
- Implement off-page SEO content strategies such as coding
- Effectively use header tags
- Keep abreast of white hat and black hat tactics so as not to violate search engine guidelines
- Strategize ways to improve and track site performance
- Compile and present SEO performance reports
- Adjust PPC campaigns as needed
- Consult with independent web designers to improve the navigation of a site to enhance its search engine ranking
- Utilize basic programming and web design skills to enhance SEO
- Create advanced SEO strategies
- Evaluate product offering, traffic, landing page quality, content, design, security, payment options, shipping options, demographics of prospective customers when determining keywords and campaigns
Requirements:
- Experience with Google and Bing’s services, including Analytics and Webmaster Tools
- Experience with Google’s Keyword Tool
- A functional understanding of HTML and CSS
- The ability to work with back-end SEO elements such as .htaccess, robots.txt, metadata, site speed optimization, and related skills
- Proven success in link building and viral strategies
- The ability to deploy an effective local and long-tail search strategy
- A deep understanding of mobile strategy and how it relates to SEO
- A solid grasp of how blogging, press releases, social media, and related strategies go hand-in-hand with SEO
- Experience in building inbound organic search traffic and improving SERPs
- A background in creating reports showing web analytics data and site evaluations
- An up-to-date, working knowledge of current, past, and projected trends in the SEO industry
- Familiarity with the best tools in the trade
The Analytics Manager will be responsible for driving and improving the analytics programs and processes for the company, working closely with the eCommerce and Marketing teams.
Responsibilities:
- Define our analytics strategy from data collection to report generation
- Collect and analyze data and present research, findings, and recommendations to cross-functional teams including Marketing, Product Management, UX, A/B Testing, Finance & Technology
- Identify and prioritize optimization and A/B testing opportunities
- Generate ad hoc and scheduled reports with KPIs and other pertinent metrics; develop analytics dashboards and automated reports
- Partner with key stakeholders to ensure data accuracy and consistency and provide actionable insights
- Segment traffic to understand and optimize user experience and conversion based on source, channel, visitor frequency, tenure, demographics, etc.
- Manage tagging including overall strategy, implementation, and best practices
- Use analytics to inform projects and drive product decisions pre- and post-launch, coupled with a good understanding of best practices, good UX, and what works well
- Work with Product Management & UX team to supplement quantitative analysis with qualitative methodologies including surveys, user testing, and focus groups
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree minimum
- 4-7 years experience in an analytics role for an online retail or e-commerce website
- Experience growing subscription-based products
- Proven track record of building analytics strategies and teams from the ground up
- Proven track record of configuring analytics platforms, tagging, and segmentation and distilling results for presentation and review
- Expert knowledge of Google Analytics Premium required
- Team player with experience working with engineering, marketing, and creative staff in a fast-paced, agile environment
- Solid communication, critical thinking, problem solving, and project management skills required. Impeccable attention to detail
- A self-directed rock star who operates with passion, urgency, focus, and discipline
