St. Pete Indy NXT: Frost snatches great opportunist win

From pole, Andretti Autosport’s Louis Foster was able to hold off the 18-car pack, as Christian Rasmussen of HMD Motorsports got around Jacob Abel (Abel Motorsports) to claim second, and Kyffin Simpson passed Rasmus Lindh (both HMD).

The yellow flew first for a collision between Reece Gold of Juncos Hollinger Racing squeezing Enaam Ahmed (Cape Motorsports) into the wall on the run between Turns 3 and 4.

The second yellow was caused by contact between Colin Kaminsky and Jagger Jones sending the latter into the Turn 4 tire-wall, and three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick pushing the Cape Motorsports driver further in. She was extracted and returned to pitlane for repairs.

At the restart, Abel made a great move to get past both Rasmussen and Foster down the inside into Turn 1 and claim the lead, while Nolan Siegel moved his HMD car past his squabbling teammates Simpson and Lindh to snatch fourth. Danial Frost and Josh Green also took advantage to move into fifth and sixth, up from seventh and 10th on the grid respectively.

Abel stretched his lead over Foster, the reigning champion in Indy Pro 2000 (now called USF Pro 2000) to 2.5sec and then held it steady, as the Andretti driver kept Rasmussen at arm’s length. This trio were pulling away from the Siegel-Frost-Green-Simpson-Lindh train, with Kaminsky and Hunter McElrea completing the top 10.

Just before the halfway point in this 45-lap race, Foster had pared down Abel’s advantage to under one second, and Rasmussen remained within two seconds of the Andretti driver. Both Abel and Foster set their fastest laps so far on Lap 24, but Foster’s was 0.2sec quicker. He was now just half a second behind the leader.

Further back, Lindh and McElrea pounced on an error by Simpson at Turn 1 to move into seventh and eighth.

On Lap 27, the full course yellows flew for Josh Pierson stuffing his HMD entry into the tire barrier at Turn 10. At the green flag, which came on Lap 32, Abel took a curious but effective line through the final turn to stay well clear of Foster who immediately came under pressure from Rasmussen. Foster moved right under braking for Turn 1, but slithered long, allowing Rasmussen and Siegel to dive past. As he battled to retain fourth from Frost through Turn 3, he struck the wall and had to limp to the pitlane. His teammate Chadwick outbraked herself for Turn 4 and went into the tires again. Out came the full course caution again.

On the restart, it was Abel’s turn to make an error under pressure while protecting the inside from Rasmussen, and while he struggled to gather up the tail-out moment, hindering his immediate pursuer, Siegel and Frost pounced to move into first and second.

Further around the lap, a three-car pile-up took out Josh Green and Matteo Nannini, promoting Ernie Francis Jr. to fifth ahead of McElrea, Christian Bogle and Kaminsky.

Inevitably, after these caution periods, it was now a timed race, and at the drop of the green, Siegel outbraked himself, allowing Frost to drive around the outside of him in Turn 2.

Siegel then barely held off Abel and Rasmussen to the checkered flag, while McElrea nipped past Francis to claim fifth.

Thanks to swift repair work by the Andretti team – and attrition – Chadwick and Foster were able to rejoin the field to claim 13th and 14th respectively.

P Name Laps Diff Led ST Status Team Points 1 Danial Frost 40 LAP 40 2 7 Active HMD Motorsports 51 2 Nolan Siegel 40 1.8038 4 6 Active HMD Motorsports 41 3 Jacob Abel 40 1.9782 27 2 Active Abel Motorsports 38 4 Christian Rasmussen 40 2.2621 3 Active HMD Motorsports 32 5 Hunter McElrea 40 2.7494 12 Active Andretti Autosport 30 6 Ernie Francis Jr. 40 4.3832 17 Active HMD Motorsports 28 7 Josh Green 40 4.7900 10 Active HMD Motorsports 26 8 Reece Gold 40 7.2390 8 Active Juncos Hollinger Racing 24 9 Rasmus Lindh 40 8.2011 4 Active HMD Motorsports 22 10 Kyffin Simpson 40 9.1595 5 Active HMD Motorsports 20 11 Colin Kaminsky 40 16.6940 14 Active Abel Motorsports 19 12 Christian Bogle 39 In Pit 19 In Pit HMD Motorsports 18 13 Jamie Chadwick 39 1 LAPS 18 Active Andretti Autosport 17 14 Louis Foster 38 2 LAPS 7 1 Active Andretti Autosport 18 15 Matteo Nannini 34 Contact 9 Contact Juncos Hollinger Racing 15 16 Josh Pierson 26 Contact 15 Contact HMD Motorsports 14 17 James Roe 23 Mechanical 16 Mechanical Andretti Autosport 13 18 Jagger Jones 3 Contact 13 Contact Cape Motorsports 12 19 Enaam Ahmed --- Contact 11 Contact Cape Motorsports 11