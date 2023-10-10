Siegel returning to HMD Motorsports for ’24 Indy NXT season
HMD Motorsports announced the return of Nolan Siegel for the 2024 season in Indy NXT.
The 18-year-old Californian is coming off a 2023 campaign that featured two wins and five podiums and 67 laps led through 14 rounds en route to finishing third in the overall championship and claiming top rookie honors.
“I am anxious and excited to get back to work with HMD Motorsports,” Siegel said. “My rookie year was a good one, and we set out to do what we wanted to do but now I am fully focused on the championship. I will have the same engineer and same crew this season providing consistency that will hopefully help in a championship run.”
After six rounds last season, Siegel held the overall points lead. However, a series of tough finishes, starting with a 16th at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, saw him relegated down the running order.
Siegel pointed to moments like those as lessons to learn from and apply toward trying to win next year’s title and move up to the IndyCar Series.
“There were a few shortfalls this past season, and I have learned from those mistakes and issues,” Siegel said. “I am laser focused on the future, and we will reset all the season goals prior to the first green flag of the 2024 season. Now it is time to focus on testing.”
Siegel returns to a team in HMD that has claimed back-to-back championships in Indy NXT with the likes of Linus Lundqvist and Christian Rasmussen.
Mike Maurini, general manager of HMD Motorsports, observed firsthand Siegel’s progress, which has also been aided by a diverse background that includes competing in IMSA’s endurance rounds this season - earning an LMP2 class victory in the Six Hours at The Glen with CrowdStrike.
“Nolan is a great talent and has a bright future in motorsports,” said Maurini. “He has proven this by not only winning in Indy NXT but topping the podium in different racing platforms around the world. We look forward to watching his continued growth and helping him reach his goals of the NTT IndyCar Series.”
