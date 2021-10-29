Tickets Subscribe
Robb switches to Andretti Autosport Indy Lights team
Indy Lights News

Road To Indy open test to feature over 40 entries

By:

This weekend’s Chris Griffis Memorial Test on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course will see 44 driver/car combinations in action across the three categories.

Road To Indy open test to feature over 40 entries

Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires will feature 13 entries, Indy Pro 2000 presented by Cooper Tires will be represented by 17 cars, while there will be 14 Cooper Tires USF2000 cars in action.

Each series will be granted six 45-minute sessions across the two days, with all cars using the 2.75-mile version of the road course, that incorporates extra loop at Turn 5.

Following last year’s cancelation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be the Road To Indy’s 10th annual open test which is named in memory of Chris Griffis, a former team manager at Schmidt Peterson Motorsports who passed away suddenly in September 2011. The 44 drivers registered for the test represent 11 countries.

RTI series development director Rob Howden commented: “Driver development and preparation is at the absolute core of our mission with the Road to Indy, and this annual test is so satisfying because we get to see drivers take what they’ve learned all year and apply it to the next level of our program. It’s exciting to see how much the drivers grow and mature from the start of a season to the end, and watching USF2000 drivers jump into Indy Pro 2000 cars, and so on up the ladder, is fantastic.”

Indy Lights will see four Indy Pro 2000 drivers graduating, including reigning Indy Pro 2000 champion Christian Rasmussen (Andretti Autosport), Hunter McElrea (Andretti), Kyffin Simpson (with new entrant TJ Speed Motorsports) and Jacob Abel (Jacob Abel Motorsports). 

New faces will include Ernie Francis Jr (HMD Motorsports) and Matteo Nannini (Juncos Hollinger Racing) but mos remarkable the return of Matthew Brabham (Andretti Autosport), who last competed in Indy Lights in 2015.

The test will also see Sting Ray Robb moving from Juncos to Andretti Autosport, and Danial Frost cross from Andretti to HMD Motorsports.

The Indy Pro 2000 entry list is peppered with drivers hoping to graduate from USF2000, including champion Kiko Porto (DEForce Racing), Josh Green (Turn 3 Motorsport), Bijoy Garg (Jay Howard Driver Development), Nolan Siegel (DEForce Racing), Yuven Sundaramoorthy (Pabst Racing), Josh Pierson (Pabst Racing) and Billy Frazer (Exclusive Autosport).

USF2000 will see a mix of returning drivers and at least nine newcomers including Jagger Jones and Nicholas d’Orlando (Cape Motorsports), Mac Clark (DEForce Racing), Viktor Andersson (Legacy Autosport), Ayrton Houk (Pabst Racing), TJ Thompson and Yeoroo Lee (Jay Howard Driver Development) and Lucas Mann and Ethan Ho (Exclusive Autosport). 

On Monday, November 1, there will be an IndyCar test for the top three finishers in this year’s Indy Lights championship. Kyle Kirkwood will drive the #26 Andretti Autosport-Honda, Linus Lundqvist (third in Lights this year) will test the #29 Andretti car, while runner-up David Malukas – soon to be confirmed at Dale Coyne Racing-Honda – will steer a Team Penske-Chevrolet.

Road To Indy test line-up

Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires

Car # Driver Origin Team
2 Sting Ray Robb Payette, ID Andretti Autosport
3 Jacob Abel (R) Louisville, KY Abel Motorsports
7 Christian Bogle Covington, LA HMD Motorsports
15 Matteo Nannini (R) Faenza, Italy Juncos Hollinger Racing
21 Kyffin Simpson (R) Cayman Islands TJ Speed Motorsports
24 Benjamin Pedersen Copenhagen, Denmark Global Racing Group w/ HMD
27 Hunter McElrea (R) Los Angeles, CA Andretti Autosport
28 Christian Rasmussen (R) Copenhagen, Denmark Andretti Autosport
51 Rasmus Lindh Gothenburg, Sweden Juncos Hollinger Racing
59 Manuel Sulaiman Mexico City, Mexico HMD Motorsports
79 Danial Frost Singapore HMD Motorsports
83 Matthew Brabham Boca Raton, FL Andretti Autosport
99 Ernie Francis Jr. (R) Davie, FL HMD Motorsports

Indy Pro 2000 Championship presented by Cooper Tires

Car # Driver Origin Team
1 Kiko Porto (R) Recife, Brazil DEForce Racing
2 Blake Upton (R) Sammamish, WA Turn 3 Motorsport
3 Josh Green (R) Mount Kisco, NY Turn 3 Motorsport
4 Nicholas Rivers (R) Long Island, NY Jay Howard Driver Development
6 Bijoy Garg (R) Stanford, CA Jay Howard Driver Development
5 Wyatt Brichacek Noblesville, IN Jay Howard Driver Development
7 Nolan Siegel (R) Palo Alto, CA DEForce Racing
11 Arias Deukmedjian (R) Merritt Island, FL Deuk Spine Racing
18 Yuven Sundaramoorthy (R) Oconomowoc, WI Pabst Racing
19 Josh Pierson (R) Portland, OR Pabst Racing
20 Casey Putsch (R) Perrysburg, OH Legacy Autosport
22 Enaam Ahmed London, England Juncos Hollinger Racing
40 Jack William Miller Westfield, IN Miller Vinatieri Motorsports
44 Matt Round-Garrido Stourbridge, England Exclusive Autosport
55 Reece Gold Miami, FL Juncos Hollinger Racing
91 Louis Foster (R) Odiham, England Exclusive Autosport
92 Billy Frazer (R) Auckland, New Zealand Exclusive Autosport

Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship

Car # Driver Origin Team
2 Jackson Lee Indianapolis, IN Cape Motorsports
3 Jagger Jones (R) Scottsdale, AZ Cape Motorsports
4 Nicholas d'Orlando (R) Hartsville, NY Cape Motorsports
7 Yeoroo Lee (R) Paramus, NJ Jay Howard Driver Development
9 TJ Thompson (R) Lisbon, CT Jay Howard Driver Development
10 Thomas Nepveu Oka, QC, Canada DEForce Racing
11 Dylan Christie Columbus, OH DEForce Racing
12 Mac Clark (R) Toronto, Canada DEForce Racing
19 Simon Sikes Atlanta, GA Legacy Autosport
20 Viktor Andersson (R) Linköping, Sweden Legacy Autosport
24 Ayrton Houk (R) McCordsville, IN Pabst Racing
63 Trey Burke Park Ridge, IL Joe Dooling Autosports
91 Lucas Mann (R) Oakville, Canada Exclusive Autosport
92 Ethan Ho (R) Los Angeles, CA Exclusive Autosport
