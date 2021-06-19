Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Detroit Indy Lights: Kirkwood wins again, closes title fight
Indy Lights / Road America Race report

Road America Indy Lights: Kirkwood wins, avoids early mayhem

By:

Kyle Kirkwood scored his fourth win of the Indy Lights season in Race 1 at Road America and took the championship lead after the front-row starters clashed ahead of him.

Road America Indy Lights: Kirkwood wins, avoids early mayhem

Front-row starter David Malukas in the HMD Motorsports car tried to go around the outside of Andretti Autosport’s surprise polesitter Danial Frost at Turn 1 on Lap 1, but Frost was squeezed up on the grass and dirt on the inside curb, slid off and the pair made contact.

Their subsequent spin left Devlin DeFrancesco with nowhere to go, so he fell into the runoff zone on the outside and sustained damage, and also delayed the fourth-place starter, Kyle Kirkwood.

The end result was that Toby Sowery, who had qualified sixth in the Juncos Racing entry, suddenly found himself in the lead. That lasted only a lap, however, as Linus Lundqvist in the second Global Racing Group w/HMD Motorsports car blasted past on the front straight to grab P1.

Down the long drag from Turn 3 to Turn 5, Kirkwood drew alongside Sowery and outbraked him on the inside to move up into second. A lap later, Alex Peroni’s Carlin car, which had badgered Kirkwood over the opening lap, did a great over/under on Sowery through left-handed Turn 5 and into left-handed Turn 6 to knock Sowery out of the podium places.

On Lap 5, Kirkwood was in prime position to blast alongside Lundqvist on the run down to Turn 5 and passed him on the outside before the turn-in point to take the lead. A lap after that, Peroni completed a messier version of his over/under at Turn 5 to pass Lundqvist for second going into Turn 6.

Kirkwood and Peroni had both sacrificed qualifying pace to save a new set of Cooper Tires for the race and it was now paying off, especially for the leader, who had pulled 2.8sec ahead his chaser. However, Peroni then suffered a gearbox failure and had to pit, leaving Kirkwood nine seconds ahead of HMD teammates Lundqvist and Benjamin Pedersen, the latter of whom had made some deft moves in the early laps to climb from 10th on the grid.

Robert Megennis, who had fallen off the track on the opening lap, had passed Sowery for fourth, with Antonio Serravalle’s Pserra Racing in sixth ahead of the recovering Malukas.

Pedersen’s hunt of Lundqvist paid off superbly on the 19th lap of 20, passing his teammate around the outside of Turn 5, and leaving him to fend off Megennis. It’s something that Lundqvist couldn’t quite achieve, Megennis outbraking him down the inside at Turn 5 to claim third on the final lap.

Malukas’ Lap 1 issues and Lundqvist’s slip down the order mean that Kirkwood now leads the championship, eight points ahead of Lundqvist and 14 ahead of Malukas.

shares
comments
Detroit Indy Lights: Kirkwood wins again, closes title fight

Previous article

Detroit Indy Lights: Kirkwood wins again, closes title fight
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton happy to prove ‘myth’ about Mercedes chassis swap wrong

6h
2
MotoGP

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current position

1d
3
IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole with ace tire strategy

1h
4
Formula 1

Leclerc explains front-end struggles behind qualifying "disaster"

17min
5
MotoGP

German MotoGP: Zarco takes pole from Quartararo, Marquez fifth

8h
Latest news
Road America Indy Lights: Kirkwood wins, avoids early mayhem
IndL

Road America Indy Lights: Kirkwood wins, avoids early mayhem

37m
Detroit Indy Lights: Kirkwood wins again, closes title fight
IndL

Detroit Indy Lights: Kirkwood wins again, closes title fight

Jun 13, 2021
Detroit Indy Lights: Kirkwood beats Lundqvist for second win
IndL

Detroit Indy Lights: Kirkwood beats Lundqvist for second win

Jun 12, 2021
Former Indy car star Andre Ribeiro dies of cancer aged 55
IndyCar

Former Indy car star Andre Ribeiro dies of cancer aged 55

May 23, 2021
IMS Indy Lights: Malukas holds off Sowery in last-lap battle
IndL

IMS Indy Lights: Malukas holds off Sowery in last-lap battle

May 15, 2021
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Road America IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole with ace tire strategy Road America
IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole with ace tire strategy

Road America IndyCar: Newgarden leads Herta in second practice Road America
IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Newgarden leads Herta in second practice

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Trending Today

Road America IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole with ace tire strategy
IndyCar IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole with ace tire strategy

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP

Hamilton happy to prove ‘myth’ about Mercedes chassis swap wrong
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton happy to prove ‘myth’ about Mercedes chassis swap wrong

Chase Elliott's spotter reinstated by NASCAR and Hendrick
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott's spotter reinstated by NASCAR and Hendrick

Wolff: Delaying 2022 driver choice until winter was a "wind-up"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Delaying 2022 driver choice until winter was a "wind-up"

German MotoGP: Zarco takes pole from Quartararo, Marquez fifth
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Zarco takes pole from Quartararo, Marquez fifth

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races

Leclerc explains front-end struggles behind qualifying "disaster"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc explains front-end struggles behind qualifying "disaster"

Latest news

Road America Indy Lights: Kirkwood wins, avoids early mayhem
Indy Lights Indy Lights

Road America Indy Lights: Kirkwood wins, avoids early mayhem

Detroit Indy Lights: Kirkwood wins again, closes title fight
Indy Lights Indy Lights

Detroit Indy Lights: Kirkwood wins again, closes title fight

Detroit Indy Lights: Kirkwood beats Lundqvist for second win
Indy Lights Indy Lights

Detroit Indy Lights: Kirkwood beats Lundqvist for second win

Former Indy car star Andre Ribeiro dies of cancer aged 55
IndyCar IndyCar

Former Indy car star Andre Ribeiro dies of cancer aged 55

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.