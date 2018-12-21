Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Indy Lights / Breaking news

VeeKay makes jump to Indy Lights with Juncos

shares
comments
VeeKay makes jump to Indy Lights with Juncos
Tim Southers
By: Tim Southers
Dec 21, 2018, 3:06 PM

Reigning Pro Mazda champion returns to Juncos Racing to compete for Indy Lights championship next season.

Carlos Cunha, Juncos Racing
Nicolas Dapero, Juncos Racing
Ricardo Juncos, Juncos Racing Chevrolet
Ricardo Juncos, Juncos Racing owner
Ricardo Juncos

After conquering the Pro Mazda (now known as Indy Pro 2000) division last season, Rinus VeeKay is ready for his next challenge.

VeeKay picked up seven wins and six poles with the veteran team and becomes the first driver to be named to the championship-winning Indy Lights team for 2019.

The Hoofddorp, Netherlands native is ready to make the next step in Road to Indy ladder with the team.

“I really feel at home with Juncos Racing,” said VeeKay. “I think I can improve my performance and get better with this team and that is extremely important for my next goal - the IndyCar Series.

“It’s also great to see that the team work extremely hard for me. Last season they proved that, after a setback, they can come back better than ever before and they do everything they can to be successful.

VeeKay already knows how to win with the team and feels that will only help him in his move up to Indy Lights.

“(Winning) the 2015 and 2017 Indy Lights titles prove that,” he added. “I’m really looking forward to working together with (team owner) Ricardo (Juncos) and his team again and to being successful together. I would also like to thank Jumbo, La Place and KNAF Talent First for their ongoing support.”

From the editor, also read:

Juncos Racing owner Ricardo Juncos is excited to make the move with his driver for next season as well.

“We are thrilled to have Rinus continue with our team for the 2019 Indy Lights season after an extremely successful year in Pro Mazda,” said Juncos. "Rinus has proved that he’s ready for the next level of the Road To Indy program through his work ethic on and off the track.”

The 2019 Indy Lights Championship kicks off March 8-10 with Rounds 1 and 2 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.

Next article
Claman de Melo steps back to Indy Lights with Belardi

Previous article

Claman de Melo steps back to Indy Lights with Belardi
Load comments

About this article

Series Indy Lights
Drivers Rinus van Kalmthout
Teams Juncos Racing
Author Tim Southers

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

News in depth
VeeKay makes jump to Indy Lights with Juncos
Indy Lights

VeeKay makes jump to Indy Lights with Juncos

Claman de Melo steps back to Indy Lights with Belardi
Indy Lights

Claman de Melo steps back to Indy Lights with Belardi

VeeKay, Locke, McElrea top Road To Indy test at Homestead
Indy Lights

VeeKay, Locke, McElrea top Road To Indy test at Homestead

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.