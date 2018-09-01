Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Indy Lights / Portland / Race report

Portland Indy Lights: O’Ward beats Herta, wins championship

shares
comments
Portland Indy Lights: O’Ward beats Herta, wins championship
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Sep 1, 2018, 10:17 PM

Patricio O’Ward beat Andretti Autosport teammate Colton Herta to clinch the 2018 Indy Lights title in emphatic style, passing his teammate and scoring his eighth victory of the season in the series' first Portland race.

Polesitter O’Ward held onto the lead at the start with Herta falling in behind him despite a brave challenge from Aaron Teltiz’s Belardi Auto Racing machine. The second Belardi car, however, Santi Urrutia, blew through the Turn 1 chicane and Victor Franzoni’s Juncos Racing car got around them both.

Herta started applying serious pressure on O’Ward at the start of Lap 4, and got the job done into Turn 1 on the following lap. It was time for Herta to make a break, having used nine of his 20 push-to-pass boosts already. And maybe O’Ward was not in the mood for heroics, having shunted heavily in qualifying for Race 2. With a 25-point lead in the championship, his main duty was not to lose too many points to Herta, and therefore keep an eye on his mirrors for Franzoni getting too close.

Yet O’Ward actually started trimming tenths of a second from Herta’s lead, and at Turn 1 on Lap 14 he muscled down the inside of the Andretti Steinbrenner entry, forcing Herta to launch over the curbs to avoid heavier contact. There was no penalty and O’Ward was into the lead and it was a healthy 2.5sec.

That was it as far as the race for the lead was concerned, O’Ward eventually winning by 1.7sec over Herta with Franzoni and Urrutia a further 10 and 15sec behind respectively.

Lap 29 saw Gateway winner Norman slip past Telitz for fifth after a long, entertaining but clean battle, but they were some 18sec behind the victor.

Next Indy Lights article
Gateway Indy Lights: Norman wins after epic scrap with Herta

Previous article

Gateway Indy Lights: Norman wins after epic scrap with Herta

Next article

Portland Indy Lights: O’Ward outduels Urrutia, scores ninth win

Portland Indy Lights: O’Ward outduels Urrutia, scores ninth win
Load comments

About this article

Series Indy Lights
Event Portland
Author David Malsher
Article type Race report

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

9h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

News in depth
2019 Road to Indy schedule revealed
Indy Lights

2019 Road to Indy schedule revealed

Norman, Keane, McElrea head Road To Indy testing
Indy Lights

Norman, Keane, McElrea head Road To Indy testing

Carlin prepares for three IndyCars in 2019, revives Lights team
IndyCar

Carlin prepares for three IndyCars in 2019, revives Lights team

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.