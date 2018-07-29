Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: O’Ward beats Herta again

Pato O’Ward led another Andretti Autosport 1-2-3 to score his seventh win of the season, as Colton Herta, still nursing an injured thumb, took second ahead of Ohio’s Ryan Norman.

O’Ward took the lead at the start as Belardi Auto Racing’s Aaron Telitz swiftly came under pressure from Herta and his own teammate Santi Urrutia.

Herta made his pass on the Belardi car into Turn 2 on Lap 2, and Urrutia also muscled by Telitz through the apex.

However, Herta was already three seconds behind O’Ward and had only pegged that back to 2.6sec by Lap 11 when the yellows flew. Telitz, who had been unable to hold onto the top three, had fallen into the clutches of Juncos Racing’s Victor Franzoni and the pair had clashed going around Turn 5, spinning the Belardi car to the back of the field and a lap down. The Juncos driver would be assessed a drive-through penalty, although he still emerged ahead of Telitz.

The restart saw the leading Andretti Autosport drivers back together and Herta’s Andretti Steinbrenner filled the mirrors of his leading teammate, although never close enough to force O’Ward to go on the defensive.

Behind them, local boy Ryan Norman was up from seventh into fourth and was less than half a second behind Urrutia, desperate to earn a podium in front of family and friends. On the run down to Turn 4 on Lap 20, Norman got the job done even before the braking zone.

Herta stayed within a second of O’Ward until Lap 29 when a wild moment exiting Turn 9 dropped him two seconds behind. His faultless teammate won by 4.4sec with Norman a further 6.5sec in arrears.

Urrutia took fourth ahead of Dalton Kellett, Franzoni and Telitz.