Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Vital weekend for Indy Lights’ new IndyCar aces-in-waiting
Indy Lights / Mid-Ohio Race report

Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Kirkwood wins Race 1, has one hand on title

By:

Kyle Kirkwood led from pole position to checkered flag to score his 10th win of the Indy Lights season, and now needs only to finish in the Top 10 in tomorrow’s finale to clinch the championship.

Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Kirkwood wins Race 1, has one hand on title

In qualifying, the Andretti Autosport driver was over 0.3sec clear of his title rival, David Malukas of HMD Motorsport, who nonetheless overperformed to qualify on the front row at a track where Andretti cars appear to have an advantage.

But he had no real answer for Kirkwood’s pace, and the championship leader won by 6.4sec to add 32 points to his tally and extend his lead over runner-up Malukas to 22 points.

Two more Andretti drivers, Danial Frost and Robert Megennis started third and fourth respectively, but finished fourth and third, Frost finishing 3.5sec adrift of Malukas but 2.3sec ahead of Frost.

In a race untouched by caution flags, Sting Ray Robb drove Juncos Racing to fifth but was 22sec off the leader, while Linus Ludnqvist was sixth in the HMD/GRG machine, up from 10th on the grid.

P Name Laps Diff Gap ST Team Points
1 Kyle Kirkwood 30 LAP 30   1 Andretti Autosport 520
2 David Malukas 30 In Pit 6.4367 2 HMD Motorsports 498
3 Robert Megennis 30 9.9283 3.4916 4 Andretti Autosport 307
4 Danial Frost 30 12.3174 2.3891 3 Andretti Autosport 323
5 Sting Ray Robb 30 22.5360 10.2186 7 Juncos Hollinger Racing 235
6 Linus Lundqvist 30 29.4496 6.9136 10 Global Racing Group w/HMD Motorsports 418
7 Manuel Sulaiman 30 30.6398 1.1902 8 HMD Motorsports 65
8 Devlin DeFrancesco 30 31.0008 0.3610 6 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 307
9 Benjamin Pedersen 30 32.3170 1.3162 5 Global Racing Group w/HMD Motorsports 334
10 Rasmus Lindh 30 40.0733 7.7563 9 Juncos Hollinger Racing 68
11 Antonio Serravalle 30 42.1848 2.1115 12 Pserra Racing 167
12 Christian Bogle 30 49.0612 6.8764 11 Carlin 216

 

shares
comments
Vital weekend for Indy Lights’ new IndyCar aces-in-waiting

Previous article

Vital weekend for Indy Lights’ new IndyCar aces-in-waiting
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo

8 h
2
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Talladega

12 h
3
Formula 1

Ten maiden Formula 1 wins that got away

11 h
4
World Superbike

Frustrated Rea ready to step up aggression against Razgatlioglu

3 h
5
World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins thriller, huge crash for Rea

5 h
Latest news
Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Kirkwood wins Race 1, has one hand on title
IndL

Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Kirkwood wins Race 1, has one hand on title

18m
Vital weekend for Indy Lights’ new IndyCar aces-in-waiting
IndL

Vital weekend for Indy Lights’ new IndyCar aces-in-waiting

Sep 30, 2021
IndyCar becomes sanctioning body, promoter for Indy Lights
IndL

IndyCar becomes sanctioning body, promoter for Indy Lights

Sep 24, 2021
Indy Lights Laguna Seca: Kirkwood dominates again for ninth win
IndL

Indy Lights Laguna Seca: Kirkwood dominates again for ninth win

Sep 19, 2021
Indy Lights Laguna Seca: Kirkwood takes Race 1 win, points lead
IndL

Indy Lights Laguna Seca: Kirkwood takes Race 1 win, points lead

Sep 18, 2021
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Vital weekend for Indy Lights’ new IndyCar aces-in-waiting Mid-Ohio
Indy Lights

Vital weekend for Indy Lights’ new IndyCar aces-in-waiting

Bryan Herta: Hard to believe Colton finished year only fifth
Video Inside
IndyCar

Bryan Herta: Hard to believe Colton finished year only fifth

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime
IndyCar

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Trending Today

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Talladega
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Talladega

Ten maiden Formula 1 wins that got away
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten maiden Formula 1 wins that got away

Frustrated Rea ready to step up aggression against Razgatlioglu
World Superbike World Superbike

Frustrated Rea ready to step up aggression against Razgatlioglu

Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins thriller, huge crash for Rea
World Superbike World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins thriller, huge crash for Rea

Americas MotoGP: Miller dominates FP3, Mir to Q1
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Miller dominates FP3, Mir to Q1

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?
MotoGP MotoGP

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

Quartararo says Austin’s COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo says Austin’s COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP

Latest news

Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Kirkwood wins Race 1, has one hand on title
Indy Lights Indy Lights

Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Kirkwood wins Race 1, has one hand on title

Vital weekend for Indy Lights’ new IndyCar aces-in-waiting
Indy Lights Indy Lights

Vital weekend for Indy Lights’ new IndyCar aces-in-waiting

IndyCar becomes sanctioning body, promoter for Indy Lights
Indy Lights Indy Lights

IndyCar becomes sanctioning body, promoter for Indy Lights

Indy Lights Laguna Seca: Kirkwood dominates again for ninth win
Indy Lights Indy Lights

Indy Lights Laguna Seca: Kirkwood dominates again for ninth win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.