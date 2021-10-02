Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Kirkwood wins Race 1, has one hand on title

In qualifying, the Andretti Autosport driver was over 0.3sec clear of his title rival, David Malukas of HMD Motorsport, who nonetheless overperformed to qualify on the front row at a track where Andretti cars appear to have an advantage.

But he had no real answer for Kirkwood’s pace, and the championship leader won by 6.4sec to add 32 points to his tally and extend his lead over runner-up Malukas to 22 points.

Two more Andretti drivers, Danial Frost and Robert Megennis started third and fourth respectively, but finished fourth and third, Frost finishing 3.5sec adrift of Malukas but 2.3sec ahead of Frost.

In a race untouched by caution flags, Sting Ray Robb drove Juncos Racing to fifth but was 22sec off the leader, while Linus Ludnqvist was sixth in the HMD/GRG machine, up from 10th on the grid.

P Name Laps Diff Gap ST Team Points 1 Kyle Kirkwood 30 LAP 30 1 Andretti Autosport 520 2 David Malukas 30 In Pit 6.4367 2 HMD Motorsports 498 3 Robert Megennis 30 9.9283 3.4916 4 Andretti Autosport 307 4 Danial Frost 30 12.3174 2.3891 3 Andretti Autosport 323 5 Sting Ray Robb 30 22.5360 10.2186 7 Juncos Hollinger Racing 235 6 Linus Lundqvist 30 29.4496 6.9136 10 Global Racing Group w/HMD Motorsports 418 7 Manuel Sulaiman 30 30.6398 1.1902 8 HMD Motorsports 65 8 Devlin DeFrancesco 30 31.0008 0.3610 6 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 307 9 Benjamin Pedersen 30 32.3170 1.3162 5 Global Racing Group w/HMD Motorsports 334 10 Rasmus Lindh 30 40.0733 7.7563 9 Juncos Hollinger Racing 68 11 Antonio Serravalle 30 42.1848 2.1115 12 Pserra Racing 167 12 Christian Bogle 30 49.0612 6.8764 11 Carlin 216