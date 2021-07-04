Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Kirkwood dominates, heads Andretti 1-2
Indy Lights / Mid-Ohio Race report

Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Kirkwood supreme again, earns sixth win

By:

Kyle Kirkwood completed a near-perfect weekend and again led Danial Frost in an Andretti Autosport 1-2 to extend his championship lead over David Malukas.

Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Kirkwood supreme again, earns sixth win

Despite plenty of side-by-side action on the opening lap, there was no change in the order up front, polesitter Danial Frost holding off Andretti Autosport teammate and championship leader Kyle Kirkwood, ahead of the Global Racing Group with HMD Motorsports driver Linus Lundqvist who in turn held off HMD teammate David Malukas and Devlin DeFrancesco in the Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport machine.

However, on the run down to Turn 4 on Lap 2, Kirkwood popped to the outside of Frost and drafted by to take the lead. An Andretti driver doing less well in the early stages was sixth-place starter Robert Megennis who lost places to Benjamin Toby Sowery (Juncos Racing) and Benjamin Pedersen (GMG/HMD) in the opening couple of laps.

On Lap 10 of the 35-lap race, Christian Bogle lost his Carlin car at on the outside of Turn 1 and needed rescuing, bringing out the full course caution.

The Lao 13 restart saw no order changes, and as before the lead pair started stretching away from the pack, but on Lap 15 that pack was led by Malukas thanks to Lundqvist drifting far too wide exiting the Keyhole, Turn 2.

However, the HMD driver couldn’t close on Frost who fell almost 3sec behind leader Kirkwood by Lap 20.

Four laps later, Sowery finally found a way around Pedersen for sixth on the run down to Turn 4, and immediately started closing on DeFrancesco. The pair clashed on Lap 31 as they ran side-by-side through Turns 4, 5, 6 and 7, the Andretti driver staying ahead. Just behind them, on the penultimate lap, Megennis passed Pedersen for seventh.

Kirkwood eventually clinched victory by four seconds, while Frost did just enough to hold off Malukas.

P

Name

FTime

Diff

Led

ST

Team

Points

1

Kyle Kirkwood

1:13.4004

LAP 35

34

2

Andretti Autosport

290

2

Danial Frost

1:13.2249

4.1660

1

1

Andretti Autosport

204

3

David Malukas

1:13.7157

4.8076

  

4

HMD Motorsports

279

4

Linus Lundqvist

1:13.5148

8.1424

  

3

Global Racing Group w/HMD Motorsports

265

5

Devlin DeFrancesco

1:13.8791

13.4894

  

5

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

190

6

Toby Sowery

1:13.5919

14.0083

  

8

Juncos Racing

201

7

Robert Megennis

1:14.0345

17.6080

  

6

Andretti Autosport

183

8

Benjamin Pedersen

1:13.9436

18.7311

  

7

Global Racing Group wHMD Motorsports

179

9

Alex Peroni

1:14.1022

19.2162

  

10

Carlin

179

10

Sting Ray Robb

1:14.1602

20.1702

  

9

Juncos Racing

140

11

Nikita Lastochkin

1:14.3583

28.8213

  

12

HMD Motorsports

123

12

Antonio Serravalle

1:14.5246

29.3824

  

11

Pserra Racing

126

13

Christian Bogle

1:14.7049

2 LAPS

  

13

Carlin

125

 

shares
comments
Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Kirkwood dominates, heads Andretti 1-2

Previous article

Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Kirkwood dominates, heads Andretti 1-2
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris

40 min
2
Formula 1

Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move

13 min
3
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1

11 min
4
Formula 1

Williams explains Russell's qualifying apology for going "too fast"

3 h
5
Formula 1

Alonso: No F1 penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident

23 h
Latest news
Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Kirkwood supreme again, earns sixth win
IndL

Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Kirkwood supreme again, earns sixth win

23m
Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Kirkwood dominates, heads Andretti 1-2
IndL

Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Kirkwood dominates, heads Andretti 1-2

17 h
IndyCar’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio weekend schedule
IndyCar

IndyCar’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio weekend schedule

Jun 29, 2021
Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss
IndyCar

Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss

Jun 25, 2021
Road America Indy Lights: Malukas wins, regains points lead
IndL

Road America Indy Lights: Malukas wins, regains points lead

Jun 20, 2021
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Kirkwood dominates, heads Andretti 1-2 Mid-Ohio
Indy Lights

Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Kirkwood dominates, heads Andretti 1-2

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Dixon leads Herta, Grosjean in final practice Mid-Ohio
Video Inside
IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Dixon leads Herta, Grosjean in final practice

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Trending Today

Austrian GP: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian GP: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris

Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1

Williams explains Russell's qualifying apology for going "too fast"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains Russell's qualifying apology for going "too fast"

Alonso: No F1 penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: No F1 penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident

Donington WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again as Rea crashes
World Superbike World Superbike

Donington WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again as Rea crashes

Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" Austrian GP win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" Austrian GP win

How 'copy/paste' Hamilton contract avoided a Mercedes headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

How 'copy/paste' Hamilton contract avoided a Mercedes headache

Latest news

Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Kirkwood supreme again, earns sixth win
Indy Lights Indy Lights

Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Kirkwood supreme again, earns sixth win

Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Kirkwood dominates, heads Andretti 1-2
Indy Lights Indy Lights

Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Kirkwood dominates, heads Andretti 1-2

IndyCar’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio weekend schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio weekend schedule

Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss
IndyCar IndyCar

Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.