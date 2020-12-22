Megennis completes Andretti’s 2021 Indy Lights line-up

Following the series’ one-year hiatus, New York-born 20-year-old Megennis will return to the #27 car in which he scored a win and five other podium finishes on his way to fifth in the 2019 Lights championship.

Megennis, has finished top-six in the championship ever since joining the Road To Indy trail for the first time with Team Pelfrey back in 2016 (USF2000) before progressing to Indy Pro 2000 (then-called Pro Mazda) in 2018 with Juncos Racing.

He said: "I'm massively excited to be back with Andretti Autosport. We had a great 2019 season together, and I'm excited to take what we learned into 2021.

“I love this team and I know it's the right environment for me. Thank you to my partners SailPoint, Sirius Computer Solutions, Juniper Networks, CyberArk, and Cybereason for making this happen.

“A big thank you to Andretti Autosport for giving me this opportunity. Time to go win some races!"

Megennis joins teammates Kyle Kirkwood, Devlin DeFrancesco and Danial Frost.

“We are excited to have Robert return to our Andretti Autosport Indy Lights lineup for 2021,” said J-F Thormann, president, Andretti Autosport. “In his rookie season in 2019, Robert was a contender all season long and focused on success.

“He brings great value to the team as a veteran of the series alongside rookie teammates and we are ready to get the season started in St. Petersburg.”