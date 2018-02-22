Juncos confirms Indy Lights ride for Pro Mazda champion Franzoni

Juncos Racing announced today that it will retain the services of its 2017 Pro Mazda champion Victor Franzoni as he graduates to Indy Lights.

Franzoni, who took seven wins and five pole positions on his way to the Pro Mazda title last year, therefore remains in the squad that scored a unique double last year by also capturing the Indy Lights title, with Kyle Kaiser.

“I am so happy to be back with Juncos Racing”, said Franzoni, who comes from Sao Paulo, Brazil. “We had an amazing year last year and I could not have won the Pro Mazda championship without all of their support and hard work.

“I am confident we will be successful in the Indy Lights championship. I would like to thank everyone on the team, my family, Mazda, Cooper Tires, and Andersen Promotions for helping me make this possible.”

Franzoni’s Mazda Scholarship prize for taking the next step on the Mazda Road To Indy program was $790,300, and John Doonan, Mazda Motorsports director said: “Victor is and will continue to be a prime example of why our brand has invested in this program for over 10 years.

“We wish Victor much success in 2018 as he climbs one step closer to IndyCar via our Mazda program and we are grateful for the continued support of Andersen Promotions, Cooper Tires, and IndyCar as we collectively make driver dreams a reality.”

Team owner Ricardo Juncos, who will also be entering eight IndyCar races this year – four with Kaiser, four with Rene Binder – said, "I am so happy to have Victor with us for the 2018 season.

“I have always seen a lot of myself in him. At times, life puts you in very difficult situations and there are no other options than to succeed with zero margins of error. This kid knows a lot about this and he is willing to do whatever it takes to succeed and I absolutely love that.

“I have no doubt that he will be a contender for the Indy Lights Championship. I have 100 percent confidence and trust in the crew behind Victor and look forward to the start of the season."