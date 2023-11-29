Browne confirmed at HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Browne, the seventh driver to confirmed by HMD for next year, will drive the #23 entry for the two-time defending champions. He joins a cast that includes 2023 USF Pro 2000 champion Myles Rowe, FR Americas champion Callum Hedge, 2023 Indy NXT Rookie of the Year Nolan Siegel, Josh Pierson, Christian Bogle and Reece Gold.

The Irishman is coming off back-to-back seasons in the USF Pro 2000 Championship, with the most recent featuring two podiums, five top fives and 11 top 10s in 18 races to finish eighth in the overall standings. Previously, Browne competed in GB3 in 2021 where he earned a podium finish at Silverstone in his debut after winning the Champion of Brands Hatch title in 2020 and the Formula Ford Festival in 2019.

“I am excited to get started with HMD Motorsports,” Browne said. “They are a very professional outfit with a winning program. I very much look forward to being part of this team as I take the next step on the ladder. Indy NXT by Firestone will be a learning curve for me, but I am up for the challenge and ready to work hard and add to HMD’s continued success.”

Browne did earn some experience in Indy NXT machinery after participating in the Chris Griffis Memorial Test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last month with Abel Motorsports, logging 66 laps and placing 17th out of a field of 21 drivers. He also tested with Abel at Barber Motorsports Park earlier this month.

The first laps with HMD Motorsports for Browne are set to take place in a preseason test at Sebring International Raceway on January 15-16.

“I spoke to Jonathan a few times throughout the 2023 season,” said Mike Maurini, general manager at HMD Motorsports.

“We recently re-engaged in conversations and finalized plans for the 2024 season rather quickly and just before the Thanksgiving holiday. Jonathan comes with a lot of experience in many forms of motorsports, and I am confident that he will fit in well with our strong driver lineup and provide another powerful piece to our growing puzzle.”