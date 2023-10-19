Subscribe
Indy NXT Laguna
News

Jamie Chadwick returns to Andretti Global for ’24 Indy NXT season

Andretti Global announced the return of Jamie Chadwick for the 2024 season in Indy NXT.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Updated
Jamie Chadwick

The Briton will reprise her role behind the wheel of the team’s #28 entry, following a rookie campaign in 2023 that featured five top-10 finishes, including a season-best of sixth.

Prior to competing in Indy NXT, Chadwick competed in the all-female free-to-enter Championship, W Series from its inaugural season in 2019, earning three championships, 11 wins and 10 poles and was also named to the Williams Racing Driver Academy in 2019.

Chadwick was the youngest and first female driver to win a British GT title, along with becoming the first female winner of a British F3 race and the MR Challenge Championship.

“I’m really looking forward to being back with Andretti to compete in my second Indy NXT season,” said Chadwick, 25.

“My first year with the team taught me so much and we were able to make a lot of progress with every race. I know that taking this experience and confidence into 2024 is going to be massively valuable for us, and I truly feel like part of the family here. I can’t wait to hit the ground running this winter and see what we can do for next season.”

Chadwick becomes the fourth driver confirmed for Andretti Global’s Indy NXT program, alongside James Roe, Louis Foster and incoming rookie Bryce Aron. Each will be running at the Chris Griffis Memorial Test on October 20 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

“It’s a pleasure to have Jamie return to our Indy NXT team for 2024,” said Michael Andretti, CEO and Chairman of Andretti Global. “Developing talent has always been a priority for Andretti, and Jamie’s motorsports journey is a perfect example of what we hope to achieve with our development drivers.

“Jamie represents what it means to break down barriers and continues to impress everyone in our organization. The growth that we saw in Jamie’s rookie season was strong and we’re confident that coming back to INDY NXT is the right choice as she continues to advance her open-wheel career.”

Joey Barnes
Jamie Chadwick
Andretti Autosport
