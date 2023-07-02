Subscribe
Previous / Indy NXT Road America: Siegel wins as title rival Rasmussen crashes out
Indy NXT / Mid-Ohio News

Indy NXT Mid-Ohio: Louis Foster scores maiden victory

Andretti Autosport’s Louis Foster scored a maiden Indy NXT race win at Mid-Ohio, as championship leader Nolan Siegel spun off.

Charles Bradley
By:
Indy%20NXT%20By%20Firestone%20Grand%20Prix%20at%20Mid-Ohio%20-%20Sunday_%20July%202_%202023_Large%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m86208

Polewinner Christian Rasmussen, who grabbed the top spot in the dying moments of qualifying, led the 17-car field to green in the 35-lap race, holding off Foster.

Behind them, Danial Frost’s wretched weekend continued after a driveline issue ruined his qualifying, as he spun following contact with James Roe at the first corner.

Rasmussen and Foster pulled clear out front, as Kyffin Simpson held third from Hunter McElrea and points leader Siegel.

The race started in dry conditions but rain sprinkles were reported from lap four. Foster pushed hard in the early stages and put leader Rasmussen under pressure. A full-course yellow interrupted the event when Christian Bogle spun into the gravel trap at the exit of the Keyhole.

It went green again on lap 10, with Foster keeping Rasmussen in sight once more.

Rasmussen lost a huge chunk of time with 10 laps to go as the rain fell harder, and Foster passed him with an outrageous lunge around his outside at Turn 4, just making the turn after a huge lock-up.

Foster pulled away, despite a flat-spotted right-front tire, as Siegel spun out of fifth at Turn 11, causing another caution period as he became bogged down on the damp grass.

Behind the leaders, the only position changes were Reece Gold passing Jacob Able for sixth (which became fifth after Siegel’s spin) with 11 laps remaining, while Rasmus Lindh got the better of Enaam Ahmed for ninth after a fierce tussle.

The race went green again with four laps to go, with Foster leading Rasmussen, while Siegel restarted down in 15th. Simpson barged past Rasmussen at the Keyhole to take second, but had nothing for Foster, who won by 0.7s.

Rasmussen held off McElrea for third, ahead of Gold, Abel, Lindh, Ahmed, Josh Pierson and Jamie Chadwick.

shares
comments

Indy NXT Road America: Siegel wins as title rival Rasmussen crashes out
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Updated F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP

Updated F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Updated F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP Updated F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou wins third consecutive race, more pain for Herta

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou wins third consecutive race, more pain for Herta

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou wins third consecutive race, more pain for Herta IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou wins third consecutive race, more pain for Herta

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Jamie Chadwick More from
Jamie Chadwick
Chadwick to remain with Williams F1 academy in 2023

Chadwick to remain with Williams F1 academy in 2023

Formula 1

Chadwick to remain with Williams F1 academy in 2023 Chadwick to remain with Williams F1 academy in 2023

Chadwick to test Indy Lights car for Andretti Autosport

Chadwick to test Indy Lights car for Andretti Autosport

Indy NXT

Chadwick to test Indy Lights car for Andretti Autosport Chadwick to test Indy Lights car for Andretti Autosport

Chadwick's U-turn poses big questions for W Series

Chadwick's U-turn poses big questions for W Series

Prime
Prime
W Series

Chadwick's U-turn poses big questions for W Series Chadwick's U-turn poses big questions for W Series

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole

Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole

Formula E
Portland

Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole

Poleman Herta wary of “weird spins” in Road America IndyCar race

Poleman Herta wary of “weird spins” in Road America IndyCar race

IndyCar
Road America

Poleman Herta wary of “weird spins” in Road America IndyCar race Poleman Herta wary of “weird spins” in Road America IndyCar race

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

Leclerc: Ferrari still has high-speed weakness despite Austria F1 podium

Leclerc: Ferrari still has high-speed weakness despite Austria F1 podium

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Leclerc: Ferrari still has high-speed weakness despite Austria F1 podium Leclerc: Ferrari still has high-speed weakness despite Austria F1 podium

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Hamilton has "no answer" for surprising Mercedes F1 Austria struggles

Hamilton has "no answer" for surprising Mercedes F1 Austria struggles

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Hamilton has "no answer" for surprising Mercedes F1 Austria struggles Hamilton has "no answer" for surprising Mercedes F1 Austria struggles

Latvala to make WRC comeback at Rally Finland

Latvala to make WRC comeback at Rally Finland

WRC WRC
Rally Finland

Latvala to make WRC comeback at Rally Finland Latvala to make WRC comeback at Rally Finland

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe