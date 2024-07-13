Indy NXT changes race format for Iowa race amid tire concerns
Tire problems were encountered during Friday practice, causing special measures to be imposed for today’s racing
Jamie Chadwick, Indy NXT at Iowa
Photo by: IndyCar Series
The race format for today’s Indy NXT race at Iowa Speedway has been reduced from 75 to 55 laps following issues the teams were dealt with during Friday’s practice session.
Several teams in the paddock encountered blistering after the opening half of practice, with the likes of HMD Motorsports and Abel Motorsports encountering right-rear tire problems and Andretti Global suffering right-front woes.
Following a break that saw the teams change to a new set of tires, and Firestone taking everyone’s initial set for examination, the series made the decision to reduce the downforce by roughly 300lbs, which in turn actually led to significantly quicker lap times and exacerbated issues.
The teams were forced to start on their third and final set in qualifying, which will continue to be the same set they will start with in the race.
Following a consultation with Firestone, IndyCar has tweaked the format to the first oval race of the season for Indy NXT.
During the adjusted race distance of 55 laps, there will now be a competition yellow after 15 laps for observation of the set of tires. From there, the field will run approximately 10 laps under caution before a single-file restart and finish out the remaining race distance.
Per the release, “Race procedures are subject to change based on prevailing circumstances.”
Motorsport.com reached out to a representative at Firestone, who shared the reasoning for teams starting off on their respective qualifying tires - which is normal for the series - is due to the rubber going through its first heat cycle, which is expected to help increase the strength of the tire versus starting on a new set of tires.
By starting on the set and running the opening 15 laps, it will create a second heat cycle that, in theory, will further enhance the integrity of the tires.
According to the Firestone representative, teams will not be allowed to change tires under the caution for blistering; only in the event of a puncture.
Although teams were only given three sets for the weekend, it is understood that Firestone has given one extra set per team readily available.
Coverage for the 10th round of the Indy NXT season on the 0.894-mile oval begins at 2:05pm ET on Peacock, IndyCar Live and the IndyCar Radio Network.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Robb airlifted to hospital after last-lap flip, drivers speak out
IndyCar Iowa: Power wins from 22nd on grid as Race 2 ends in big pile-up
IMSA CTMP: Dillmann/Boulle score overall win, Corvette dominates GTD
Ford SuperVan claims Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout glory
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments