Indy Lights Laguna Seca: Rasmussen leads Race 2 all the way

Andretti Autosport’s pole winner Christian Rasmussen got the perfect start from pole to retain the lead ahead of the new champion Linus Lundqvist of HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing. Sting Ray Robb (Andretti) and Benjamin Pedersen (Global Racing Group w/HMD) retained third and fourth ahead of Matt Brabham (Andretti).

Robb only had to wait until Lap 2 before Race 1 winner Robb found a way past Lundqvist into the Corkscrew, while Brabham demoted Pedersen to claim fourth.

Brabham was soon pressuring Lundqvist, eager to – at the very least – claim another 1-2-3 for Andretti. Next time by, Brabham replicated Robb’s move on Lundqvist. The Swede tried to squeeze him out on the run up to the left-hander but Brabham kept his foot in and squeezed him back on the right-hand portion of the Corkscrew. Third was his.

Up front, Rasmussen’s lead was only one second after five laps, and was down to 0.56 on Lap 6, as Robb set fastest lap, appearing to gain ground on his teammate particularly through the uphill left-hander Turn 6. As ever in these circumstances, however, it was difficult to stay that close to the car in front, especially when the tires have to last 35 laps on an abrasive track. Rasmussen’s fastest lap on Lap 10 eased his lead out to one second.

By Lap 20, the top three were pretty much equidistant, 1.2sec apart, while Lundqvist had fallen 2.2sec off Brabhham’s tail but was a very comfortable 4.5sec over Pedersen.

However, Pedersen got wide on the run up to Corkscrew on Lap 20 and couldn’t prevent Jacob Abel to move his Abel Motorsports entry through into fifth.

By Lap 28, Robb’s deficit remained 1.2sec, but the pair of them had pulled away from Brabham, who was dropping back toward Lundqvist. However, Brabham appeared to get a second wind in the last five laps, and left the HMD driver behind.

Despite Robb’s best efforts, Rasmussen won by 0.8893sec, with Brabham three seconds down but 2.8sec ahead of champion Lundqvist.

Robb’s runner-up finish meant he finished the championship in second place, ahead of Brabham.

P Name Laps FL FTime Diff Led ST Team Points 1 Christian Rasmussen 35 10 1:18.4480 - 35 1 Andretti Autosport 440 2 Sting Ray Robb 35 4 1:18.3304 0.8893 3 Andretti Autosport 483 3 Matthew Brabham 35 5 1:18.4620 3.8933 5 Andretti Autosport 471 4 Linus Lundqvist 35 8 1:18.6817 6.6970 2 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing 575 5 Jacob Abel 35 11 1:19.0546 12.5765 8 Abel Motorsports 355 6 Benjamin Pedersen 35 11 1:18.8426 22.3970 4 Global Racing Group with HMD 443 7 Danial Frost 35 12 1:19.1314 23.0611 6 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing 382 8 Hunter McElrea 35 11 1:18.9633 28.4702 9 Andretti Autosport 460 9 Nolan Siegel 35 6 1:19.5782 41.0777 11 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing 42 10 Christian Bogle 35 8 1:19.4563 43.4502 12 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing 298 11 Flinn Lazier 35 13 1:19.4503 44.5266 13 Abel Motorsports 54 12 Ernie Francis Jr. 35 7 1:19.4021 47.1040 7 Force Indy 300 13 Kyffin Simpson 35 6 1:19.5863 65.1335 10 HMD Motorsports 311

