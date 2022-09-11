Tickets Subscribe
Indy Lights / Laguna Seca Race report

Indy Lights Laguna Seca: Rasmussen leads Race 2 all the way

Christian Rasmussen claimed his second Indy Lights triumph after leading from pole to checkered flag.

David Malsher-Lopez
Indy Lights Laguna Seca: Rasmussen leads Race 2 all the way
Andretti Autosport’s pole winner Christian Rasmussen got the perfect start from pole to retain the lead ahead of the new champion Linus Lundqvist of HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing. Sting Ray Robb (Andretti) and Benjamin Pedersen (Global Racing Group w/HMD) retained third and fourth ahead of Matt Brabham (Andretti).

Robb only had to wait until Lap 2 before Race 1 winner Robb found a way past Lundqvist into the Corkscrew, while Brabham demoted Pedersen to claim fourth.

Brabham was soon pressuring Lundqvist, eager to – at the very least – claim another 1-2-3 for Andretti. Next time by, Brabham replicated Robb’s move on Lundqvist. The Swede tried to squeeze him out on the run up to the left-hander but Brabham kept his foot in and squeezed him back on the right-hand portion of the Corkscrew. Third was his.

Up front, Rasmussen’s lead was only one second after five laps, and was down to 0.56 on Lap 6, as Robb set fastest lap, appearing to gain ground on his teammate particularly through the uphill left-hander Turn 6. As ever in these circumstances, however, it was difficult to stay that close to the car in front, especially when the tires have to last 35 laps on an abrasive track. Rasmussen’s fastest lap on Lap 10 eased his lead out to one second.

By Lap 20, the top three were pretty much equidistant, 1.2sec apart, while Lundqvist had fallen 2.2sec off Brabhham’s tail but was a very comfortable 4.5sec over Pedersen.

However, Pedersen got wide on the run up to Corkscrew on Lap 20 and couldn’t prevent Jacob Abel to move his Abel Motorsports entry through into fifth.

By Lap 28, Robb’s deficit remained 1.2sec, but the pair of them had pulled away from Brabham, who was dropping back toward Lundqvist. However, Brabham appeared to get a second wind in the last five laps, and left the HMD driver behind.

Despite Robb’s best efforts, Rasmussen won by 0.8893sec, with Brabham three seconds down but 2.8sec ahead of champion Lundqvist.

Robb’s runner-up finish meant he finished the championship in second place, ahead of Brabham.

P

Name

Laps

FL

FTime

Diff

Led

ST

Team

Points

1

Christian Rasmussen

35

10

1:18.4480

-

35

1

Andretti Autosport

440

2

Sting Ray Robb

35

4

1:18.3304

0.8893

  

3

Andretti Autosport

483

3

Matthew Brabham

35

5

1:18.4620

3.8933

  

5

Andretti Autosport

471

4

Linus Lundqvist

35

8

1:18.6817

6.6970

  

2

HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing

575

5

Jacob Abel

35

11

1:19.0546

12.5765

  

8

Abel Motorsports

355

6

Benjamin Pedersen

35

11

1:18.8426

22.3970

  

4

Global Racing Group with HMD

443

7

Danial Frost

35

12

1:19.1314

23.0611

  

6

HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing

382

8

Hunter McElrea

35

11

1:18.9633

28.4702

  

9

Andretti Autosport

460

9

Nolan Siegel

35

6

1:19.5782

41.0777

  

11

HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing

42

10

Christian Bogle

35

8

1:19.4563

43.4502

  

12

HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing

298

11

Flinn Lazier

35

13

1:19.4503

44.5266

  

13

Abel Motorsports

54

12

Ernie Francis Jr.

35

7

1:19.4021

47.1040

  

7

Force Indy

300

13

Kyffin Simpson

35

6

1:19.5863

65.1335

  

10

HMD Motorsports

311

.

