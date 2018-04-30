Hamilton Jr. to race Indy Lights’ Freedom 100 for Pelfrey

Davey Hamilton Jr. will return to Indy Lights in May, to compete in the series’ premier event, the Freedom 100, held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the Friday before the Indy 500.

The 21-year-old is son of Davey Hamilton who twice finished second in the Indy Racing League championship and started the Indy 500 11 times, scoring a best of fourth place in 1998.

Hamilton Jr.’s inaugural Lights races came for McCormack Racing in the 2016 double-header finale at Laguna Seca (above), and more recently has competed in Robby Gordon’s Stadium Super Truck series, Sprint Cars and the USAC Silver Crown series.

"I am extremely happy to join Team Pelfrey and be part of a great operation in my preparation for my first Freedom 100 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said the rookie who tested at Kentucky Speedway today. “Huge thank you everyone that is helping me along this journey. "

Said Gary Neal, team manager: “We are really pleased to welcome Davey to the Team Pelfrey family. We have been talking for a couple years and I am happy that we finally put this program together to run the 2018 Freedom 100.

“We are working on securing more races for 2018 and also the full 2019 campaign.”

Also taking part in today’s test at Kentucky was Chris Windom, who will compete for Belardi Auto Racing in the Freedom 100. Windom is the reigning USAC National Sprint Car champion and 2016 USAC Silver Crown champion.