Frost signs for Andretti Autosport Indy Lights team

The 18-year-old from Singapore scored two wins and four other podium finishes on his way to fifth in the IP2000 points standings for Exclusive Autosport, and will now drive Andretti’s #68 Dallara IL15-AER Indy Lights car.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Danial to our Indy Lights program," said J-F Thormann, president, Andretti Autosport. "Danial has shown impressive speed and talent across his racing career and we are excited to see what 2020 has in store for him and our Indy Lights team."

Frost himself said: "To be a member of Andretti Autosport is truly an honor. I’m very excited to be driving for a renowned team and I’m looking forward to the 2020 season.

“I am very thankful for this opportunity and especially to my sponsor Denjet. Also, I would like to thank my family, friends and fans that are supporting me."

Frost joins reigning Indy Pro champion Kyle Kirkwood as the second driver announced to Andretti's 2020 effort, while series sophomore Robert Megennis is also expected to return to the squad.

