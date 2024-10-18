Former Red Bull Junior Hauger joins Andretti’s Indy NXT 2025 program

2021 Formula 3 Champion and former Red Bull Junior Dennis Hauger is crossing the Atlantic to take on American open-wheel racing with Andretti Global as part of its driver lineup for the 2025 season in Indy NXT.

The 21-year-old Norwegian will drive Andretti’s No. 28 entry, completing a four-driver lineup alongside Lochie Hughes, Salvador de Alba, and James Roe.

“I’m looking forward to starting things up with the team and getting to know everyone," Hauger said. We’re already getting down to work before the season starts with testing, and I’m excited to go out there in an Indy NXT car and get that experience. I can’t wait for the 2025 season – I hope it’s a great one.”

Hauger comes into IndyCar’s premier development category with a stout junior formula resume. He most recently spent the last three seasons in Formula 2, claiming five wins, 13 podiums and two poles over that span. He won the 2021 F3 championship on the back of four wins, nine podiums, and three poles in 20 races. He spent most of his early days karting before making his open-wheel debut in 2018 in the F4 British Championship, finishing fourth in the title race. In 2019, he finished second in the ADAC Formula 4 Championship while also going on to win the Italian F4 title that same year.

Hauger served as a Red Bull Junior Driver for six years and was named a Red Bull Reserve Driver for the 2022 and 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship season. He is set to make his Indy NXT debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course at today’s Chris Griffis Memorial Test.

“Dennis is a driver who has been on our radar for some time, and we’re excited to see him make the jump into American open-wheel racing,” said J-F Thormann, President of Andretti Global.

“He’s no stranger to performing in highly competitive development series, so I can’t think of a better next step for him than to join the Indy NXT grid. We think he’s going to be the perfect addition to round out our 2025 Indy NXT driver lineup, and we’re proud to be a part of his Indy NXT debut.”