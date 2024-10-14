Hailie Deegan shifting to Indy NXT for 2025 with HMD Motorsports
The 23-year-old will be making the transition from dirt and stock car racing to open-wheel next season
Hailie Deegan, HMD Motorsports
Photo by: HMD Motorsports
HMD Motorsports announced the arrival of Hailie Deegan for the 2025 season in Indy NXT, the premier developmental category for the IndyCar Series.
The 23-year-old Deegan is set to contest all 14 rounds in the team’s No. 38 entry. She becomes the fifth driver confirmed by HMD Motorsports, joining a lineup for next year that includes Caio Collet, Josh Pieson, Tommy Smith and Bryce Aron. Deegan will get her first taste behind the wheel of Indy NXT machinery at the upcoming Chris Griffis Memorial Test at the Indianapolis road course on Oct. 18.
“I am excited about the opportunity and look forward to working with a proven program in HMD Motorsports,” Deegan said.
“I have much to learn, but I am ready to go. The team brings a wealth of knowledge for me to pull from, and I look forward to soaking up as much of that as possible before my race debut next March in St. Petersburg.”
Hailie Deegan, AM Racing, AirBox Ford Mustang
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Deegan’s switch to open-wheel racing comes after an extended time in the dirt and stock car ranks. After winning three races during her time in NASCAR’s K&N West division from 2018-19, becoming the first female to win in the series. She spent all of 2020 in ARCA, finishing third in the title race. Most of her NASCAR career was spent in the Truck Series, competing full-time from 2021-23 and scoring a best finish of sixth (twice - Talladega 2022, Texas, 2023). Although she started this year full-time in the Xfinity Series, the tenure ended after 17 races following a split with AM Racing.
To aid with Deegan’s transition, she has been working with former HMD Motorsports engineer Nathan Toney, the owner of Toney Driver Development. She will also make her first open-wheel race debut later this month in the final race of the Formula Regional Americas season at Circuit of the Americas.
“Hailie, and especially the Deegan name, are huge in motorsports, and we welcome them to the HMD Motorsports family,” said Team President Mike Maurini. “Hailie has already been out to the shop and is taking the move to open-wheel racing seriously. She is looking for a place in the Indianapolis area to be emersed with the team and is already working with her engineer. We want to make sure she and all the other HMD Motorsports drivers are as ready as possible for every on-track session.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Haas Factory Team says "we want to be part of" Deegan's future
What next for Hailie Deegan in NASCAR?
The rising star that stunned a NASCAR champion
Why Myles Rowe has got to “work towards being elite” before IndyCar leap
Indy NXT Indy GP: Abel fends off Siegel to win first race of doubleheader
Indy NXT Barber: Abel claims maiden Indy NXT victory
Latest news
Lundgaard feels “more natural pace” with Arrow McLaren in hybrid test
Meyer Shank signs BMW, Cadillac talents for IMSA return with Acura
ERT undergoes rebrand to Kiro Race, will use Porsche power
Ferrari: Leclerc will deliver once given a title pedigree F1 car
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments