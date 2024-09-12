All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Indy NXT Nashville

Collet returns to HMD Motorsports for 2025 Indy NXT campaign

The 2024 Rookie of the Year will continue for another season in IndyCar’s top developmental category

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Unknown

Caio Collet, 2024 Rookie of the Year, will return to HMD Motorsports for the 2025 Indy NXT season.

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

HMD Motorsports has announced that Caio Collet will return for the 2025 season in Indy NXT. 

Collet has already captured Rookie of the Year honors after a maiden campaign that has featured one win, five podiums and one pole through 13 races. He currently sits third in the overall championship standings with only this weekend’s season finale at Nashville Superspeedway remaining.

“I am excited to continue in Indy NXT, and with HMD Motorsports,” explained Collet. 

“Almost every track was new to me this season so with a year under my belt, more experiences, knowledge, and knowing what to expect, I have my goals set high for 2025. Working with my engineer Mike (Reggio) and the entire team has been great, and I know they have big goals as a program in 2025 and beyond.”

The 22-year-old Brazilian has balanced this year’s Indy NXT run while also serving as the reserve and simulator driver for the Nissan Formula E Team, making his race debut earlier this year at Portland International Raceway.

“Caio is a talent behind the wheel and his approach to each day, weekend, and season is like nobody else,” added Team President Mike Maurini. 

“To do what he did in 2024 was impressive. After never driving on any of these tracks, seeing some of them for the first time on a race weekend, and with the lack of preseason testing due to weather-plagued test days, we expect Caio to be in the thick of the title hunt in 2025. He has a very bright future ahead of him.”

For his part, Collet is eager to get to this weekend’s round on the 1.33-mile oval, which stands as the biggest oval for IndyCar’s developmental series.

“This will be the largest oval I have run on ever,” Collet said. “We had a good test, and I hope that we can carry that into the race weekend. In the end, the more laps I do this weekend, regardless of the result, will be beneficial for the 2025 season.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Indy NXT Milwaukee: Foster wins to clinch championship

Top Comments

Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Juncos Hollinger Racing partners with Seamless Digital, to trial maiden on-car digital display in IndyCar

Juncos Hollinger Racing partners with Seamless Digital, to trial maiden on-car digital display in IndyCar

IndyCar
Nashville
Juncos Hollinger Racing partners with Seamless Digital, to trial maiden on-car digital display in IndyCar
McLaughlin trolls Palou with last-gasp ideas to keep title hopes alive

McLaughlin trolls Palou with last-gasp ideas to keep title hopes alive

IndyCar
Nashville
McLaughlin trolls Palou with last-gasp ideas to keep title hopes alive
Palou vs. Power: The championship-clinching scenarios for IndyCar's finale

Palou vs. Power: The championship-clinching scenarios for IndyCar's finale

IndyCar
Nashville
Palou vs. Power: The championship-clinching scenarios for IndyCar's finale

Latest news

Wayne Taylor Racing's 2025 switch to Cadillac down to chance of Le Mans glory

Wayne Taylor Racing's 2025 switch to Cadillac down to chance of Le Mans glory

IMSA IMSA
Wayne Taylor Racing's 2025 switch to Cadillac down to chance of Le Mans glory
Norris says McLaren "quite a long way off" the pace in Baku

Norris says McLaren "quite a long way off" the pace in Baku

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Norris says McLaren "quite a long way off" the pace in Baku
Formula E's most memorable races: Electric world championship turns 10

Formula E's most memorable races: Electric world championship turns 10

Prime
Prime
FE Formula E
Formula E's most memorable races: Electric world championship turns 10
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc leads Perez by 0.006s in tight FP2

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc leads Perez by 0.006s in tight FP2

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc leads Perez by 0.006s in tight FP2

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global