Barber Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates Race 1

Although polesitter Lundqvist got off to a fine start, fellow HMD runner and front row starter David Malukas was nudged under braking by the third-placed car of Andretti Autosport’s Kyle Kirkwood.

The contact sent Malukas off track and into the Turn 1 tire barrier and broke Kirkwood’s front wing. The former was out on the spot, while Kirkwood pitted for a new nose-wing assembly and would restart from the back of the grid.

Lundqvist’s teammate Benjamin Pedersen was thus promoted to second ahead of Toby Sowery’s Juncos Racing entry, the Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport car of Devlin DeFrancesco and the Carlin car of Alex Peroni. Behind these five ran two more Andretti drivers, those of series veteran Robert Megennis and Danial Frost.

The Lap 5 restart was clean, and Lundqvist immediately pulled away while Sowery tried a variety of lines, probing Pedersen’s defense. Then on Lap 8 Sowery probed the outer limits of Turn 5, and the error allowed DeFrancesco up into third.

Just past half distance, Lundqvist was maintaining an approximately 2.5sec gap over Pedersen who had a similar margin over De Francesco who in turn was a similar margin ahead of Sowery.

Kirkwood was storming along, although he took several laps to pass Christian Bogle’s Carlin car and slot into ninth. Once there, he set the fastest laps of the race as he closed on reigning Indy Pro 2000 champion Sting Ray Robb of Juncos Racing, and was the first driver to drop into the 1min12sec lap bracket.

Leader Lundqvist went a couple hundredths quicker on his 22nd lap of the 30, as he stretched his lead over Pedersen to 3.8sec.

With seven laps to go, Megennis in sixth was leading a four-car train ahead of Frost, Robb and Kirkwood, but he then edged away as Frost focused on his mirrors. However, there were no order changes in the closing laps.

Lundqvist ran out the winner, 5.3sec ahead of his Danish teammate, who was able to keep DeFrancesco at arm’s length, while Sowery can reflect on a strong comeback having raced nothing in 2020.

P No Name Laps LapTime FTime Diff Led ST Team I1 I2 I3 1 26 Linus Lundqvist 30 1:13.5380 1:12.8521 LAP 30 30 1 Global Racing Group w/HMD Motorsports 33.5473 17.9530 22.0377 2 24 Benjamin Pedersen 30 1:13.3679 1:13.1713 5.3517 4 Global Racing Group wHMD Motorsports 33.7939 18.0576 21.5164 3 17 Devlin DeFrancesco 30 1:13.0235 1:13.0171 5.9810 6 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 33.6287 18.0882 21.3066 4 51 Toby Sowery 30 1:13.0054 1:12.7718 7.7214 5 Juncos Racing 33.5838 18.0517 21.3699 5 5 Alex Peroni 30 1:13.1780 1:13.0972 12.5337 7 Carlin 33.7779 18.0858 21.3143 6 27 Robert Megennis 30 1:14.4882 1:13.6373 21.6282 8 Andretti Autosport 34.0828 18.3778 22.0276 7 68 Danial Frost 30 1:14.7652 1:13.6086 22.9966 10 Andretti Autosport 34.3333 18.4852 21.9467 8 2 Sting Ray Robb 30 1:14.6939 1:13.4086 23.3486 9 Juncos Racing 34.3086 18.3764 22.0089 9 28 Kyle Kirkwood 30 1:14.5741 1:12.8978 23.4560 3 Andretti Autosport 34.3253 18.2659 21.9829 10 7 Christian Bogle 30 1:13.8930 1:13.7698 30.1144 12 Carlin 34.0559 18.1543 21.6828 11 59 Nikita Lastochkin 30 1:13.8848 1:13.5818 30.6155 11 HMD Motorsports 33.8795 18.3071 21.6982 12 11 Antonio Serravalle 30 1:13.9494 1:13.9494 39.4766 13 Pserra Racing 34.0989 18.0710 21.7795 13 79 David Malukas --- 2:14.3964 No Time 2 LAPS 2 HMD Motorsports