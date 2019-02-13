Sign in
Indy Lights

Askew tops final Indy Lights COTA test

Askew tops final Indy Lights COTA test
Oliver Askew led Andretti Autosport in a 1-2 at the end of Indy Lights’ third and final test session at Circuit of The Americas, while Juncos Racing’s Rinus VeeKay finished third.

Askew, who was confirmed as a full-season Andretti driver this morning, set a best time of 1min53.802sec around the 3.427-mile 20-turn road course, setting an average speed of 107.872mph.

He edged teammate Julien Falchero by 0.0424sec, while VeeKay was 0.1297sec in arrears, with 2018 Iowa winner Ryan Norman fourth.

Belardi Auto Racing’s Zachary Claman De Melo claimed fifth ahead of the fourth Andretti car of Robert Megennis, while the BN Racing entry of David Malukas eclipsed both Carlin cars and a second Belardi entry.

The 10-car field was covered by 2.73sec.

All three Road To Indy categories – Indy Lights, the newly named Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 – will have their final pre-St.Petersburg test at Homestead, March 2-4.

Askew signs with Andretti Autosport Indy Lights team

Askew signs with Andretti Autosport Indy Lights team

Series Indy Lights
Author David Malsher

