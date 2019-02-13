Askew signs with Andretti Autosport Indy Lights team

Askew, who went on to finish third in Pro Mazda (now Indy Pro 2000) last year, has been testing for Andretti at Circuit of The Americas this week, and thus joins Robert Megennis and Ryan Norman as confirmed entries for Michael Andretti’s squad.

“We’ve been following Oliver over the last few years in the Road To Indy and we have been very impressed with his talent behind the wheel,” said Andretti.

“We are a championship-caliber team and thrilled to continue to field championship-caliber drivers. Adding Oliver to our already-strong roster has us confident we will be in contention to defend our title at the end of the season.”

Askew, 22, commented: “Joining Andretti Autosport is an extremely huge opportunity for me.

"There is such a wealth of experience between Indy Lights, IndyCar, Formula E and all their other racing programs – there are so many years of experience within the team.

“I am really looking forward to transferring that wealth and experience into my rookie season with the team and anticipate a successful season.”

Askew topped the Indy Lights times at COTA on Tuesday, leading an Andretti 1-2-3, and a third session follows on Wednesday morning before the teams head east for Spring Training at Homestead in early March.