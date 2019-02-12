Sign in
Indy Lights / Testing report

Askew heads up first day of Indy Lights testing at COTA

Askew heads up first day of Indy Lights testing at COTA
23h ago

Oliver Askew headed the initial day of the first Indy Lights test of 2019, heading ex-GP3 racer Julien Falchero and Ryan Norman in an Andretti Autosport 1-2-3.

As track conditions improved with 62degF ambient temperature and Cooper rubber laid down from the morning’s Lights session as well as IndyCar’s Firestones in the late morning, eight of the ten participating cars improved their times.

Eventually Askew worked down to a 1min54.3065sec lap – an average of 107.395mph around the 3.427-mile road course in Austin, TX., to eclipse Falchero by 0.2238sec and Norman – in his third year in Lights – by a further 0.0077sec.

Belardi Auto Racing’s Zachary Claman De Melo, who made nine IndyCar starts for Dale Coyne Racing in 2018, was fourth fastest ahead of BN Racing’s David Malukas.

The fourth Andretti car of Robert Megennis was sixth ahead of Juncos Racing’s sole entrant, Pro Mazda (now Indy Pro 2000) champion Rinus VeeKay.

The two Carlin Racing entries of Logan Sargeant were ninth and 10th, some two seconds off the ultimate pace.

Lucas Kohl was last in the second Belardi machine after damaging his gearbox in the morning session.

