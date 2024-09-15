All Series

Indy NXT Nashville

A pole to victory season finale race for Indy NXT Champion Foster | Nashville Race Report

With a solid start, the newly-crowned Indy NXT champion nearly coasted to victory lane for the final race of the 2024 season.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Louis Foster, Andretti Global

Louis Foster, Andretti Global

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Andretti Global’s Louis Foster put his stamp on his championship-winning campaign in Indy NXT by going flag-to-flag from pole for all 65 laps to win the season finale at Nashville Superspeedway.

The Briton was untouchable despite late pressure and fended off Abel Motorsports rookie Yuven Sundaramoorthy by 0.3071s on the 1.33-mile oval. The performance marks the 10th win of Foster’s career, with eight of those coming this season, which also featured 13 top fives, 14 top 10s, six poles and 362 laps led over 640 total through 14 races.  

HMD Motorsports rookie Caio Collet ended up third, with Andretti Global’s James Roe in fourth and Andretti Cape rookie Salvador de Alba Jr. rounding out the top five.

The Race

Foster started on pole after qualifying was rained out and the field was set on points. Abel was left to forfeit his second-place starting spot after returning to pit lane under pace laps for a steering issue, returning before the green flag but relegated to the rear of the field. 

Foster got a clean jump at the start, with rookie Collet behind in second. Foster widened the lead to 1.7147s by lap 10. 

Meanwhile, Myles Rowe and Callum Hedge had a close moment battling for sixth. The two had a wheel-to-wheel moment and then touched going into Turn 1 as Rowe went around the outside. Rowe continued on, but Hedge was forced to pit.

The gap at the front continued to grow as Foster held a 2.0328s back on the halfway mark over Collet. However, there would be a change for second as Sundaramoorthy climbed by Collet. 

Foster held a 3.1744s lead over Sundaramoorthy by lap 40, with Collet in third and Roe in fourth. 

Abel’s charge through the field remained steady as he vaulted up to ninth by lap 40, but 20s behind Foster. 

The caution came out with 14 laps to go after Chadwick tried to get by the lapped car of Jack William Miller but the two made contact in Turn 1, which sent the former nearly into the wall before skating to the inside and through the infield grass. She returned to pit road with suspension damage, but fell out of the race. 

Foster led the field to the restart with seven laps to go and jumped out while snaking to the top and bottom of the track to prevent a tow by Sundaramoorthy. 

The battle for the win was on with three laps to go as Sundaramoorthy was right on the gearbox of Foster, with Collet a distant third at 1.7s back. 

Despite the late pressure, Foster was able to hold on and take victory in his final race in Indy NXT. 

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph Pits Points Retirement
1
L. Foster Andretti Global
 26 65

-

   Active      
2
Y. Sundaramoort Abel Motorsports
 22 65

+0.307

0.3071

 0.307 Active      
3 Brazil C. Collet HMD Motorsports 18 65

+1.790

1.7897

 1.483 Active      
4
J. Roe Andretti Global
 29 65

+2.090

2.0898

 0.300 Active      
5
S. De Andretti Cape INDY NXT
 2 65

+2.954

2.9538

 0.864 Active      
6
M. d'Orlando Andretti Cape INDY NXT
 3 65

+3.759

3.7591

 0.805 Active      
7
B. Aron Andretti Global
 27 65

+5.003

5.0025

 1.243 Active      
8
J. Abel Abel Motorsports
 51 65

+5.296

5.2964

 0.294 Active      
9
C. Brooks HMD Motorsports
 39 65

+11.540

11.5396

 6.243 Active      
10 United States J. Pierson HMD Motorsports 14 64

1 lap

   Active      
11 United States C. Bogle HMD Motorsports 7 64

+1 Lap

0.2026

 0.203 Active      
12
J. Browne HMD Motorsports
 23 64

+1 Lap

1.2661

 1.064 Active      
13
N. Allaer HMD Motorsports
 10 63

1 lap

   Active      
14
M. Rowe HMD Motorsports
 99 62

2 laps

   Active      
15
J. William Miller Vinatieri Motorsports
 40 59

5 laps

   In Pit      
16
C. Hedge HMD Motorsports
 17 54

10 laps

   Active      
17 United Kingdom J. Chadwick Andretti Global 28 51

13 laps

   Cont.     Accident
18
T. Ferns Abel Motorsports
 55 12

52 laps

   DNF     Retirement
View full results  

Joey Barnes
