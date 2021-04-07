IndyCar
IndyCar / Breaking news

XPEL ups primary sponsorship of Newgarden to three races

By:

XPEL, a provider of protective films and coatings, will increase its partnership with Team Penske and Josef Newgarden this year, as well as sponsoring the second Texas race.

XPEL ups primary sponsorship of Newgarden to three races

The yellow XPEL colors will be seen on the #2 Penske-Chevrolet in both of the Texas Motor Speedway’s double-header – the 212-lap Genesys 300 on May 1, and the 248-lap XPEL 375 on May 2.

The XPEL livery will then reappear on the car for the second of IndyCar’s races on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course on August 14.

“We are proud to see our partnership with XPEL continue to grow as they build on their IndyCar presence,” said Roger Penske. “XPEL can help reach its business goals by connecting with fans of the NTT IndyCar Series, and Josef has been a great representative for the company on and off the track.

“We look forward to continued success with XPEL and the #2 Dallara-Chevrolet team this season.”

Newgarden took pole and finished third in XPEL’s first race as primary sponsor at Texas in 2020.

“Last year, the XPEL brand had the perfect IndyCar debut with Team Penske and Josef Newgarden,” said Ryan Pape, XPEL CEO. “This year we are thrilled to see Josef suit up for a third race driving the #2 XPEL IndyCar and are especially excited to see him race at the XPEL 375.”

“I was a customer of XPEL even before they became a partner on the #2 Chevrolet at Team Penske,” said Newgarden. “They are a first-class company with top-notch products, and their support of Team Penske has been amazing.

“We will certainly be working hard to deliver a win for them in their home state at the XPEL 375.”

 

