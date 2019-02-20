Wickens stands tall six months after devastating crash

The Canadian ace, who suffered a traumatic litany of injuries in a shunt at Pocono Raceway last August, marked six months since the accident with a touching one-minute video.

The Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver is seen levering himself up from seated position to standing crouched and then upright, holding onto fiancée Karli Woods.

Wickens has regularly stated that one of his ambitions this year is to walk down the aisle unaided when he marries Woods.

He has set no timeline on his full rehabilitation and return to the cockpit of a racecar. However, he has already had PitFit’s Jim Leo visit him to evaluate his progress and figure out a training plan for once he returns from the Colorado rehab center to his home in Indianapolis.